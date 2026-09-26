Liga MX - Game Week 10 26 Sept 2026 - 19:07 Estadio Akron

Today's game between CD Guadalajara and Queretaro FC will kick off at Sep 26, 2026, 7:07 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for CD Guadalajara vs Queretaro FC are listed below. US-based fans can watch live via Fubo, UNIVERSO, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, or Peacock.

CD Guadalajara host Queretaro FC at Estadio Akron in Zapopan in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that matters for both clubs as the table takes shape.

Chivas arrive at this game having drawn 2-2 with CF America in their most recent Liga MX outing, a result that interrupted what had been a strong run of form. Gabriel Milito's side had won three of their previous four matches, including a 3-0 victory over Club Universidad Nacional and a 3-0 win away at Atletico de San Luis.

Queretaro FC come into this match on the back of a 1-1 draw with Leon, their most recent result in Liga MX. Esteban Gonzalez's side have shown they can pick up points on the road, with a 1-0 win at Tijuana and a 3-1 victory away at Atlas both coming in their last five outings.

Chivas sit second in the Apertura standings, firmly in the title conversation. Queretaro occupy sixth place, right on the edge of the top-eight playoff positions, meaning three points here would carry very different weight for each side.

This fixture has consequences at both ends of the table's upper half. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch CD Guadalajara vs Queretaro FC live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch CD Guadalajara vs Queretaro FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gabriel Milito has not confirmed a projected XI for CD Guadalajara ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Esteban Gonzalez has similarly yet to name a probable lineup for Queretaro FC. No players are listed as unavailable for the away side at this stage. Check back for the latest squad news as the match approaches.

Form

CD Guadalajara have recorded three wins and two draws from their last five Liga MX matches, with no defeats in that run. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with CF America, which followed back-to-back 3-0 wins over Club Universidad Nacional and Atletico de San Luis. Earlier in the sequence, Chivas drew 1-1 with Pachuca and beat Tijuana 5-2. Milito's side scored 14 goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Queretaro FC have taken two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Leon, and before that they beat Tijuana 1-0 away from home. The five-match run also includes a 3-1 win at Atlas and a 0-0 draw with Club Universidad Nacional, with their only loss coming against Toluca by a 2-1 scoreline.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in Liga MX on January 17, 2026, when CD Guadalajara beat Queretaro FC 2-1 at home. Across the last five competitive encounters, Chivas hold the stronger overall record, with three wins against one win and one draw for Queretaro. Guadalajara have won their last two home fixtures in this series, including a 2-0 victory in April 2024, while Queretaro's sole win came at Estadio La Corregidora in October 2025.

Standings

In the Liga MX Apertura table, CD Guadalajara sit second, placing them among the leading contenders for the title. Queretaro FC are sixth, sitting within the playoff places but with work still to do to secure their position in the top eight.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CD Guadalajara vs Queretaro FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: