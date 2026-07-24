Liga MX - Game Week 2 Estadio Akron

Today's game between CD Guadalajara and FC Juarez will kick-off at Jul 25, 2026, 7:07 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Chivas vs FC Juarez is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

CD Guadalajara host FC Juarez at Estadio Akron in Zapopan in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that finds both clubs in contrasting form at the start of the new tournament.

Chivas arrive at this match under Gabriel Milito having lost their most recent Liga MX outing, a 0-2 defeat to Toluca. That result extended a difficult run for the Guadalajara side, who have won just once in their last five league matches.

Juarez make the trip north in similarly uncertain shape. Pedro Caixinha's side lost 0-1 to Puebla in their last outing, a result that continued a pattern of inconsistency that has defined their recent campaign.

For Chivas, the Estadio Akron should provide some comfort. Their record against Juarez at home has been strong in recent meetings, and Milito will expect his side to impose themselves on a visiting team that has struggled for goals on the road.

Caixinha's squad will be looking to arrest a slide that has seen them pick up just one win from their last five Liga MX games. A positive result here would do much to settle nerves heading deeper into the Apertura.

Both clubs sit in the bottom half of the Apertura standings, which gives this match added urgency. Points matter early, and neither side can afford to fall further behind.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Chivas vs FC Juarez live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch CD Guadalajara vs FC Juarez with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chivas head into this match under Gabriel Milito, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable lineup has been released ahead of kick-off. FC Juarez are managed by Pedro Caixinha, and similarly, no official injury or suspension news has been confirmed for the away squad. Probable lineups and squad updates for both clubs will be added here closer to kick-off.

Form

Chivas have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent result was a 0-2 loss to Toluca on July 19, which followed an earlier 1-2 defeat to Cruz Azul. Their only win in that run came against Tigres, a 2-0 victory, though they also suffered a 3-1 defeat to the same opponents in the match before it. Guadalajara drew 2-2 with Cruz Azul between those two Tigres fixtures, giving them a mixed picture of five games that produced eight goals scored and seven conceded.

FC Juarez have won just once in their last five Liga MX outings, with one win, no draws, and four defeats. Their most recent match ended in a 0-1 loss to Puebla on July 18. Prior to that, Juarez beat Atletico de San Luis 2-1, but that result was sandwiched between heavy losses, including a 4-2 defeat to Club Universidad Nacional and a 3-1 reverse against Leon. Across five games, the Bravos have scored six goals and conceded nine.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-1 to CD Guadalajara when FC Juarez hosted the Guadalajara club in Liga MX on January 14, 2026. Before that, Chivas lost 1-2 to Juarez at Estadio Akron in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, CD Guadalajara have won three times and FC Juarez once, with one match ending level. Guadalajara's most commanding result in that run was a 5-0 home win in August 2024.

Standings

In the Liga MX Apertura table, CD Guadalajara currently sit in 18th place, while FC Juarez are in 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CD Guadalajara vs FC Juarez today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: