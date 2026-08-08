Leagues Cup - Game Week 2 8 Aug 2026 - 21:00

Today's game between CD Guadalajara and FC Dallas will kick-off at Aug 8, 2026, 9:00 PM.

CD Guadalajara vs FC Dallas is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

CD Guadalajara and FC Dallas meet in the 2026 Leagues Cup, with both clubs looking to build momentum in a cross-border tournament that has already delivered some sharp football in its opening round.

Chivas arrive off the back of a 1-1 defeat to Los Angeles FC on August 6, a result that leaves Gabriel Milito's side needing a response. The Guadalajara club carry a distinct identity into this competition, fielding only Mexican players or those with a Mexican connection, and their supporters travel in numbers across the United States.

FC Dallas come in with more confidence after beating Queretaro FC 2-0 in their Leagues Cup opener on the same night. Eric Quill's side had been inconsistent in MLS prior to this tournament, but that clean sheet win will have lifted spirits in the camp.

The 2026 Leagues Cup format pits 18 MLS clubs against 18 Liga MX sides across Eastern and Western regions, with each team playing three Phase One matches against opposition from the other league. The top four clubs from each region advance to the quarterfinals, so every point carries weight from the start.

In the Leagues Cup standings, CD Guadalajara sit 19th while FC Dallas are placed 10th. Dallas's opening win has given them an early foothold in the table, and home advantage could prove telling as Chivas seek their first points in the competition.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch CD Guadalajara vs FC Dallas, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch CD Guadalajara vs FC Dallas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gabriel Milito oversees CD Guadalajara for this Leagues Cup fixture, but no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the visitors. No probable lineup has been released at this stage.

FC Dallas head coach Eric Quill also has no confirmed absences or suspensions listed ahead of the match. No projected XI has been announced by the club. Both sections will be updated with further team news closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Form

CD Guadalajara head into this match with a W-D-L-L-L record across their last five outings in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 defeat to Los Angeles FC in the Leagues Cup on August 6. Prior to that, Chivas drew 1-1 with Puebla in Liga MX and recorded their sole win in the run with a 1-0 victory over FC Juarez. They were beaten 2-0 by Toluca and lost 2-1 to Cruz Azul in the other two matches. Across those five games, Guadalajara scored four goals and conceded six.

FC Dallas carry a W-D-L-D-W record into this fixture. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Leagues Cup win over Queretaro FC on August 6, which followed a 0-0 draw with LA Galaxy in MLS on August 2. Dallas lost 1-0 to San Diego FC in July but had earlier drawn 2-2 with Portland Timbers and beaten Colorado Rapids 2-1. They scored six goals and conceded three across those five matches, with the clean sheet against Queretaro their most recent defensive highlight.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between CD Guadalajara and FC Dallas. This section will be updated if historical fixture information becomes available.

Standings

In the current 2026 Leagues Cup standings, CD Guadalajara sit 19th while FC Dallas are placed 10th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CD Guadalajara vs FC Dallas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: