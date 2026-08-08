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Leagues Cup
team-logoCD Guadalajara
team-logoFC Dallas
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Watch CD Guadalajara vs FC Dallas Leagues Cup soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
CD Guadalajara vs FC Dallas
CD Guadalajara
FC Dallas
Leagues Cup

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between CD Guadalajara and FC Dallas, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Leagues Cup - Game Week 2

Today's game between CD Guadalajara and FC Dallas will kick-off at Aug 8, 2026, 9:00 PM.

CD Guadalajara vs FC Dallas is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

FS1

FS1

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Fubo

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Univision

Univision

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TUDN

TUDN

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Apple TV

Apple TV

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Fox One

Fox One

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UniMás

UniMás

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CD Guadalajara and FC Dallas meet in the 2026 Leagues Cup, with both clubs looking to build momentum in a cross-border tournament that has already delivered some sharp football in its opening round.

Chivas arrive off the back of a 1-1 defeat to Los Angeles FC on August 6, a result that leaves Gabriel Milito's side needing a response. The Guadalajara club carry a distinct identity into this competition, fielding only Mexican players or those with a Mexican connection, and their supporters travel in numbers across the United States.

FC Dallas come in with more confidence after beating Queretaro FC 2-0 in their Leagues Cup opener on the same night. Eric Quill's side had been inconsistent in MLS prior to this tournament, but that clean sheet win will have lifted spirits in the camp.

The 2026 Leagues Cup format pits 18 MLS clubs against 18 Liga MX sides across Eastern and Western regions, with each team playing three Phase One matches against opposition from the other league. The top four clubs from each region advance to the quarterfinals, so every point carries weight from the start.

In the Leagues Cup standings, CD Guadalajara sit 19th while FC Dallas are placed 10th. Dallas's opening win has given them an early foothold in the table, and home advantage could prove telling as Chivas seek their first points in the competition.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch CD Guadalajara vs FC Dallas, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch CD Guadalajara vs FC Dallas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

CD Guadalajara vs FC Dallas Probable lineups

CD Guadalajara crest
CD Guadalajara
CDG
Formation
FC Dallas crest
FC Dallas
DAL
FC Dallas crest
FC Dallas
DAL

Manager

  • G. Milito

Gabriel Milito oversees CD Guadalajara for this Leagues Cup fixture, but no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the visitors. No probable lineup has been released at this stage.

FC Dallas head coach Eric Quill also has no confirmed absences or suspensions listed ahead of the match. No projected XI has been announced by the club. Both sections will be updated with further team news closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Form

CDG

CDG - Form

CRU
L1-2
TOL
L0-2
JUA
W1-0
PUE
D1-1
LAF
L1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5
DAL

DAL - Form

CLR
W1-2
POT
D2-2
SDI
L1-0
LAG
D0-0
QFC
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

CD Guadalajara head into this match with a W-D-L-L-L record across their last five outings in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 defeat to Los Angeles FC in the Leagues Cup on August 6. Prior to that, Chivas drew 1-1 with Puebla in Liga MX and recorded their sole win in the run with a 1-0 victory over FC Juarez. They were beaten 2-0 by Toluca and lost 2-1 to Cruz Azul in the other two matches. Across those five games, Guadalajara scored four goals and conceded six.

FC Dallas carry a W-D-L-D-W record into this fixture. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Leagues Cup win over Queretaro FC on August 6, which followed a 0-0 draw with LA Galaxy in MLS on August 2. Dallas lost 1-0 to San Diego FC in July but had earlier drawn 2-2 with Portland Timbers and beaten Colorado Rapids 2-1. They scored six goals and conceded three across those five matches, with the clean sheet against Queretaro their most recent defensive highlight.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between CD Guadalajara and FC Dallas. This section will be updated if historical fixture information becomes available.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
220050+56
W
W
2
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
220052+36
W
W
3
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
220051+46
W
W
4
FC JuarezFC JuarezJUA
220052+36
W
W
5
TigresTigresTIG
20201104
W
W
6
Portland TimbersPortland TimbersPOT
110052+33
W
7
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
110042+23
W
8
CF AmericaCF AmericaCFA
110031+23
W
9
TolucaTolucaTOL
110030+33
W
10
Austin FCAustin FCAUS
110020+23
W
11
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
110020+23
W
12
FC DallasFC DallasDAL
110020+23
W
13
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
110020+23
W
14
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
110021+13
W
15
AtlanteAtlanteATL
110010+13
W
16
Cruz AzulCruz AzulCRU
110010+13
W
17
LeonLeonLEO
110010+13
W
18
Los Angeles FCLos Angeles FCLAF
10101102
W
19
CD GuadalajaraCD GuadalajaraCDG
10101101
L
20
Minnesota UnitedMinnesota UnitedMIN
201112-11
L
L
21
Real Salt LakeReal Salt LakeRSL
10101101
L
22
Atletico de San LuisAtletico de San LuisSAN
100124-20
L
23
PachucaPachucaPAC
200225-30
L
L
24
PueblaPueblaPUE
100125-30
L
25
AtlasAtlasATL
200215-40
L
L
26
MonterreyMonterreyMON
100112-10
L
27
San Diego FCSan Diego FCSDI
100113-20
L
28
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver WhitecapsVAN
200214-30
L
L
29
Club Universidad NacionalClub Universidad NacionalCUN
200205-50
L
L
30
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
100101-10
L
31
NecaxaNecaxaNEC
100102-20
L
32
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
100101-10
L
33
Queretaro FCQueretaro FCQFC
100102-20
L
34
Santos LagunaSantos LagunaSAN
100102-20
L
35
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FCSEA
100103-30
L
36
TijuanaTijuanaTIJ
100102-20
L
Qualification to next stage

In the current 2026 Leagues Cup standings, CD Guadalajara sit 19th while FC Dallas are placed 10th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CD Guadalajara vs FC Dallas today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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