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Liga MX
team-logoCD Guadalajara
Estadio Akron
team-logoClub Universidad Nacional
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Watch CD Guadalajara vs Club Universidad Nacional Liga MX soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
CD Guadalajara vs Club Universidad Nacional
CD Guadalajara
Club Universidad Nacional
Liga MX

How to watch the Liga MX match between CD Guadalajara and Club Universidad Nacional, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Liga MX - Game Week 8
Estadio Akron

Today's game between CD Guadalajara and Club Universidad Nacional will kick off at Sep 13, 2026, 9:07 PM.

CD Guadalajara vs Club Universidad Nacional is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

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Telemundo

Telemundo

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CD Guadalajara host Club Universidad Nacional at Estadio Akron in Zapopan in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that pits two clubs moving in very different directions this season.

Chivas arrive into this match in strong form under Gabriel Milito. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win away at Atletico de San Luis, a performance that reinforced their position near the top of the Apertura standings.

Pumas come into this game off the back of a 3-1 win over Leon on September 11, their best result in a recent run that has otherwise been inconsistent. Esteban Solari's side will be looking to carry that momentum into a difficult away fixture.

Guadalajara sit second in the Apertura table, and Milito's squad has demonstrated real depth across Liga MX and continental competition this season. The Estadio Akron is a fortress when Chivas are firing, and they will be eager to extend their strong run at home.

For Pumas, sitting 10th in the standings, a result in Zapopan would represent a genuine statement of intent. They have drawn two of their last five matches and will need more than that if they are to climb the table.

This is a fixture with table implications for both sides. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch CD Guadalajara vs Club Universidad Nacional live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch CD Guadalajara vs Club Universidad Nacional with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

CD Guadalajara vs Club Universidad Nacional Probable lineups

Manager

  • G. Milito

Gabriel Milito has not confirmed a projected XI for CD Guadalajara ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently listed for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Esteban Solari has similarly yet to confirm a probable lineup for Club Universidad Nacional. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the away side at this stage. Check back for the latest squad news as the match approaches.

Form

CDG

CDG - Form

SEA
W1-2
SAN
W0-1
TIJ
W5-2
PAC
D1-1
SAN
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
CUN

CUN - Form

COL
L1-1
QFC
D0-0
NEC
D1-1
TIJ
L2-0
LEO
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

CD Guadalajara have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, with no losses in that run. Their most recent result was a 3-0 away win at Atletico de San Luis in Liga MX. Earlier in the run, Chivas put five past Tijuana in a 5-2 victory and won 1-0 away at Santos Laguna. Guadalajara have scored ten goals and conceded four across those five matches, a record that reflects both their attacking output and defensive solidity.

Club Universidad Nacional have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win over Leon on September 11. Before that, Pumas lost 2-0 to Tijuana and drew 1-1 with Necaxa in Liga MX. Across the five matches, Pumas have scored six goals and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

CD GuadalajaraDrawClub Universidad Nacional
3
2
0
Liga MX
CD Guadalajara badge
CD Guadalajara
CDG
2
Club Universidad Nacional badge
Club Universidad Nacional
CUN
2
FT
Liga MX
Club Universidad Nacional badge
Club Universidad Nacional
CUN
1
CD Guadalajara badge
CD Guadalajara
CDG
2
FT
Liga MX
Club Universidad Nacional badge
Club Universidad Nacional
CUN
0
CD Guadalajara badge
CD Guadalajara
CDG
1
FT
Liga MX
CD Guadalajara badge
CD Guadalajara
CDG
0
Club Universidad Nacional badge
Club Universidad Nacional
CUN
0
FT
Liga MX
CD Guadalajara badge
CD Guadalajara
CDG
3
Club Universidad Nacional badge
Club Universidad Nacional
CUN
1
FT
8Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on April 6, 2026, when the two sides drew 2-2 at Estadio Akron in a Liga MX fixture. Across the last five competitive encounters, CD Guadalajara hold the advantage with three wins to Pumas' one, with one match ending level. Guadalajara's wins include a 3-1 home victory in February 2024 and a 2-1 win away at Pumas in October 2025.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
TolucaTolucaTOL
7511175+1216
W
W
W
D
W
2
CF AmericaCF AmericaCFA
6510122+1016
W
W
W
W
D
3
CD GuadalajaraCD GuadalajaraCDG
7421126+614
W
D
W
W
D
4
Queretaro FCQueretaro FCQFC
7412107+313
W
W
L
D
W
5
TijuanaTijuanaTIJ
7412108+213
L
W
L
W
D
6
PueblaPueblaPUE
7412109+113
W
L
W
W
D
7
AtlasAtlasATL
84131114-313
L
D
L
W
W
8
Cruz AzulCruz AzulCRU
74031211+112
W
W
L
L
L
9
PachucaPachucaPAC
8323138+511
W
W
D
D
L
10
Club Universidad NacionalClub Universidad NacionalCUN
7322119+211
W
L
D
D
W
11
MonterreyMonterreyMON
73131310+310
D
L
L
W
W
12
LeonLeonLEO
731399010
L
D
W
W
W
13
NecaxaNecaxaNEC
8224913-48
L
D
L
D
L
14
TigresTigresTIG
8143911-27
D
D
D
W
L
15
AtlanteAtlanteATL
8143712-57
L
D
D
L
D
16
Atletico de San LuisAtletico de San LuisSAN
7133813-56
L
W
D
L
D
17
Santos LagunaSantos LagunaSAN
7016412-81
L
D
L
L
L
18
FC JuarezFC JuarezJUA
7007321-180
L
L
L
L
L
Qualification to next stage

In the Liga MX Apertura table, CD Guadalajara currently sit 2nd while Club Universidad Nacional are placed 10th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CD Guadalajara vs Club Universidad Nacional today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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