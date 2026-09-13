Liga MX - Game Week 8 13 Sept 2026 - 21:07 Estadio Akron

Today's game between CD Guadalajara and Club Universidad Nacional will kick off at Sep 13, 2026, 9:07 PM.

CD Guadalajara vs Club Universidad Nacional is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

CD Guadalajara host Club Universidad Nacional at Estadio Akron in Zapopan in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that pits two clubs moving in very different directions this season.

Chivas arrive into this match in strong form under Gabriel Milito. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win away at Atletico de San Luis, a performance that reinforced their position near the top of the Apertura standings.

Pumas come into this game off the back of a 3-1 win over Leon on September 11, their best result in a recent run that has otherwise been inconsistent. Esteban Solari's side will be looking to carry that momentum into a difficult away fixture.

Guadalajara sit second in the Apertura table, and Milito's squad has demonstrated real depth across Liga MX and continental competition this season. The Estadio Akron is a fortress when Chivas are firing, and they will be eager to extend their strong run at home.

For Pumas, sitting 10th in the standings, a result in Zapopan would represent a genuine statement of intent. They have drawn two of their last five matches and will need more than that if they are to climb the table.

This is a fixture with table implications for both sides. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch CD Guadalajara vs Club Universidad Nacional live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch CD Guadalajara vs Club Universidad Nacional with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gabriel Milito has not confirmed a projected XI for CD Guadalajara ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently listed for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Esteban Solari has similarly yet to confirm a probable lineup for Club Universidad Nacional. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the away side at this stage. Check back for the latest squad news as the match approaches.

Form

CD Guadalajara have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, with no losses in that run. Their most recent result was a 3-0 away win at Atletico de San Luis in Liga MX. Earlier in the run, Chivas put five past Tijuana in a 5-2 victory and won 1-0 away at Santos Laguna. Guadalajara have scored ten goals and conceded four across those five matches, a record that reflects both their attacking output and defensive solidity.

Club Universidad Nacional have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win over Leon on September 11. Before that, Pumas lost 2-0 to Tijuana and drew 1-1 with Necaxa in Liga MX. Across the five matches, Pumas have scored six goals and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on April 6, 2026, when the two sides drew 2-2 at Estadio Akron in a Liga MX fixture. Across the last five competitive encounters, CD Guadalajara hold the advantage with three wins to Pumas' one, with one match ending level. Guadalajara's wins include a 3-1 home victory in February 2024 and a 2-1 win away at Pumas in October 2025.

Standings

In the Liga MX Apertura table, CD Guadalajara currently sit 2nd while Club Universidad Nacional are placed 10th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CD Guadalajara vs Club Universidad Nacional today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: