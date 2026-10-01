CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 3 1 Oct 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Cayman Islands and Puerto Rico will kick off at Oct 1, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Cayman Islands vs Puerto Rico is available to watch live in the US. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Cayman Islands and Puerto Rico meet in CONCACAF Nations League Group B action, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in the standings.

Cayman Islands come into this fixture off the back of a difficult run. They were beaten 2-0 by Guyana in their most recent outing and have managed just one win from their last five matches, drawing with Dominica and suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat to Gibraltar in a friendly earlier in the year.

Puerto Rico arrive in better shape. The Blue Hurricane beat Dominica 2-0 in their last match and have won three of their past five games, showing a consistent ability to score on the road.

Those contrasting recent records make this a fixture Puerto Rico will feel they can control. Cayman Islands, sitting third in the group, will need to find a way to halt a side that has not lost to them in recent memory.

For Puerto Rico, a win would consolidate their second-place standing and keep pressure on the teams above them in the group.

Read on to find out how to watch Cayman Islands vs Puerto Rico live.

How to watch Cayman Islands vs Puerto Rico with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Cayman Islands ahead of this fixture. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and the projected lineup are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Puerto Rico have also not released any official squad information at this stage. Injury and suspension updates for the away side will be included as the match approaches.

Form

Cayman Islands have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches, scoring two goals and conceding seven. Their only victory came against Bahamas, while a 4-1 defeat to Gibraltar represents their worst result in that run. They drew 0-0 with Dominica before losing 2-0 to Guyana in their most recent CONCACAF Nations League outing.

Puerto Rico have been more productive, winning three of their last five matches while losing twice. They beat Guam 4-0 and the U.S. Virgin Islands 2-0 in friendlies before a 3-0 defeat to Saudi Arabia. In Nations League play, they lost 1-0 to Guyana but responded with a 2-0 win over Dominica, scoring six goals across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

Puerto Rico have dominated this fixture in recent meetings. The two sides have met twice in CONCACAF Nations League competition, with Puerto Rico winning both. The most recent match, played in March 2023, ended 5-1 to Puerto Rico. Before that, Puerto Rico won 3-0 away at Cayman Islands in June 2022. Puerto Rico have scored eight goals across those two meetings without conceding.

Standings

B Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Guyana GUY 2 2 0 0 3 0 +3 6 W W 2 Puerto Rico PUR 2 1 0 1 2 1 +1 3 W L 3 Cayman Islands CYM 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1 L D 4 Dominica DMA 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1 L D Promotion Relegation

In CONCACAF Nations League Group B, Cayman Islands sit third while Puerto Rico are second. Puerto Rico's position means they are in contention for progression, while Cayman Islands need points to avoid finishing at the bottom of the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cayman Islands vs Puerto Rico today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: