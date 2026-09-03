CONCACAF Caribbean Cup - Game Week 3 3 Sept 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Cavalier SC and Portmore United will kick off at Sep 3, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Cavalier SC vs Portmore United is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options for the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup fixture are listed below.

Cavalier SC and Portmore United meet in the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, with both Jamaican clubs carrying contrasting momentum into this Group B fixture.

Cavalier arrive at this stage having drawn both of their Caribbean Cup matches so far, sharing goalless stalemates with Cibao and Salcedo FC. Those results have left them sitting third in Group B, and a win here is close to essential if they want to advance.

Portmore United come in having lost their only Caribbean Cup outing to date, falling 2-1 to Salcedo FC in early August. They sit fifth in the group and need points urgently.

The two clubs know each other well from the Jamaican Premier League, where their meetings have produced a mix of tight contests and open affairs. Their most recent encounter ended 2-2, a result that will give both sides belief heading into this continental clash.

With places in the next stage on the line, expect neither side to settle for a draw. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

How to watch Cavalier SC vs Portmore United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for either side ahead of this fixture. Cavalier SC have not released injury or suspension information, and no probable lineup has been confirmed by the club. The same applies to Portmore United, with no coach statement, injury list, or projected XI provided at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Form

Cavalier SC have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches. Both of their Caribbean Cup outings ended 0-0, against Cibao and Salcedo FC respectively, while their most recent Premier League form included a 2-0 win over Montego Bay United and a 1-0 defeat to the same opponents. Across those five games, Cavalier scored two goals and conceded three.

Portmore United have won two, lost two, and drawn one of their last five. Their most recent result was a 1-2 defeat to Salcedo FC in the Caribbean Cup, but before that they posted back-to-back wins over Cavalier SC and Mount Pleasant in the Premier League, including a 2-4 victory at Mount Pleasant. Portmore scored seven goals across those five matches while conceding five.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on May 25, 2026, when Cavalier SC and Portmore United drew 2-2 in the Jamaican Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Portmore United hold the edge with two wins to Cavalier's two, and one draw. Portmore's wins include a 2-4 victory at Cavalier in October 2025 and a 1-0 home win in February 2026.

Standings

Grp. B Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Cibao CIB 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 W D 2 Salcedo FC SFC 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 D W 3 Cavalier SC CAS 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 D D 4 Mount Pleasant MOU 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L 5 Portmore United POU 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L Qualification to next stage

In CONCACAF Caribbean Cup Group B, Cavalier SC currently sit third while Portmore United are fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cavalier SC vs Portmore United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: