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Serie B - Game Week 11 8 Nov 2026 - 11:15 Stadio Dei Marmi

DAZN and LaB Channel will broadcast Carrarese v Sampdoria live. Both platforms hold the rights to Serie B in 2026/27, with TV and live-streaming options available.

At the Stadio Dei Marmi in Carrara, the two sides meet in a Serie B 2026/27 fixture with points to play for at opposite ends of the lower reaches of the table.

Guido Pagliuca's Carrarese lost 3-0 to Hellas Verona in the previous round, ending a positive spell built over the preceding weeks. The Tuscan side want an immediate response at home.

Luca D'Angelo's Sampdoria beat Virtus Entella 2-0 in their most recent league match, but their form in recent weeks remains inconsistent. The Genoa side are still mired in the relegation zone and need consistency.

Carrarese have won the last two Serie B meetings between the sides. Carrara has historically been a difficult place for Sampdoria to play.

With Carrarese 15th and Sampdoria 19th, both sides need points to climb the table. Here's how to follow the match live on TV and via live stream.

Team news

Guido Pagliuca has not yet announced Carrarese's official line-up or disclosed any absences through injury or suspension. Squad updates will follow in the hours before kick-off.

As for Sampdoria, Luca D'Angelo has given no indication of his likely line-up or list of absentees. Further squad news is expected shortly before the match.

Recent form

Carrarese have three wins and two defeats from their last five Serie B matches. Their most recent outing, the 3-0 loss to Hellas Verona, ended a positive run. Before that, the Tuscan side beat Arezzo 2-1 and won 2-0 away to Calcio Padova. Across those five games, they scored six goals and conceded seven.

One win, one draw and three defeats make up Sampdoria's last five matches. They beat Virtus Entella 2-0 most recently, having lost 2-0 away to Ascoli in the previous game. They had drawn 1-1 with Sudtirol and lost 4-1 to Avellino. Across those five games, Sampdoria scored five goals and conceded nine.

Head-to-head record

In their most recent meeting, Carrarese beat Sampdoria 2-0 at home in Serie B on 18 March 2026. Sampdoria won the previous meeting, at home in December 2025, by 3-2. Across their last four Serie B meetings, Carrarese have won twice, Sampdoria once and one match has ended in a draw.

League table

Carrarese are 15th in Serie B, while Sampdoria are 19th and firmly in the relegation zone.