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Serie B
team-logoCarrarese
Stadio Dei Marmi
team-logoSampdoria
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Watch Carrarese v Sampdoria live today: who is showing the match on TV and streaming it live?

Carrarese vs Sampdoria
Carrarese
Sampdoria
Serie B

How to watch the Serie B match between Carrarese and Sampdoria, with kick-off time and team news

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crest
Serie B - Game Week 11
Stadio Dei Marmi

DAZN and LaB Channel will broadcast Carrarese v Sampdoria live. Both platforms hold the rights to Serie B in 2026/27, with TV and live-streaming options available.

At the Stadio Dei Marmi in Carrara, the two sides meet in a Serie B 2026/27 fixture with points to play for at opposite ends of the lower reaches of the table.

Guido Pagliuca's Carrarese lost 3-0 to Hellas Verona in the previous round, ending a positive spell built over the preceding weeks. The Tuscan side want an immediate response at home.

Luca D'Angelo's Sampdoria beat Virtus Entella 2-0 in their most recent league match, but their form in recent weeks remains inconsistent. The Genoa side are still mired in the relegation zone and need consistency.

Carrarese have won the last two Serie B meetings between the sides. Carrara has historically been a difficult place for Sampdoria to play.

With Carrarese 15th and Sampdoria 19th, both sides need points to climb the table. Here's how to follow the match live on TV and via live stream.

Team news

Carrarese vs Sampdoria Probable lineups

Manager

  • G. Pagliuca

Guido Pagliuca has not yet announced Carrarese's official line-up or disclosed any absences through injury or suspension. Squad updates will follow in the hours before kick-off.

As for Sampdoria, Luca D'Angelo has given no indication of his likely line-up or list of absentees. Further squad news is expected shortly before the match.

Recent form

CAR

CAR - Form

BSP
W0-2
MOD
W2-1
PAL
L2-1
ARE
W2-1
VER
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SAM

SAM - Form

AVE
L4-1
ARE
L1-2
SUD
D1-1
ASC
L2-0
VEN
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Carrarese have three wins and two defeats from their last five Serie B matches. Their most recent outing, the 3-0 loss to Hellas Verona, ended a positive run. Before that, the Tuscan side beat Arezzo 2-1 and won 2-0 away to Calcio Padova. Across those five games, they scored six goals and conceded seven.

One win, one draw and three defeats make up Sampdoria's last five matches. They beat Virtus Entella 2-0 most recently, having lost 2-0 away to Ascoli in the previous game. They had drawn 1-1 with Sudtirol and lost 4-1 to Avellino. Across those five games, Sampdoria scored five goals and conceded nine.

Head-to-head record

Head to Head

CarrareseDrawSampdoria
2
1
1
Serie B
Carrarese badge
Carrarese
CAR
2
Sampdoria badge
Sampdoria
SAM
0
FT
Serie B
Sampdoria badge
Sampdoria
SAM
3
Carrarese badge
Carrarese
CAR
2
FT
Serie B
Carrarese badge
Carrarese
CAR
1
Sampdoria badge
Sampdoria
SAM
0
FT
Serie B
Sampdoria badge
Sampdoria
SAM
1
Carrarese badge
Carrarese
CAR
1
FT
6Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals1/4
Both teams scored2/4

In their most recent meeting, Carrarese beat Sampdoria 2-0 at home in Serie B on 18 March 2026. Sampdoria won the previous meeting, at home in December 2025, by 3-2. Across their last four Serie B meetings, Carrarese have won twice, Sampdoria once and one match has ended in a draw.

League table

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PalermoPalermoPAL
118302513+1227
D
W
D
W
W
2
Ascoli Calcio 1898 FCAscoli Calcio 1898 FCASC
11551177+1020
D
D
W
W
D
3
ModenaModenaMOD
106221810+820
D
W
W
L
W
4
MantovaMantovaMAN
115421511+419
D
D
L
W
L
5
Hellas VeronaHellas VeronaVER
114431913+616
D
W
W
D
D
6
PisaPisaPIS
114432017+316
D
L
D
D
W
7
AvellinoAvellinoAVE
104331510+515
W
D
L
D
W
8
BeneventoBeneventoBEN
104331410+415
L
D
W
D
W
9
SudtirolSudtirolSUD
113621312+115
D
D
L
D
L
10
Calcio PadovaCalcio PadovaBSP
114341213-115
D
D
W
W
L
11
CesenaCesenaCES
113621214-215
W
D
W
L
D
12
Juve StabiaJuve StabiaJUV
114431211+112
W
D
L
W
W
13
CremoneseCremoneseCRE
103341011-112
W
W
L
L
D
14
S.S. ArezzoS.S. ArezzoARE
11326920-1111
L
D
L
L
W
15
Virtus EntellaVirtus EntellaVEN
102441112-110
L
D
L
W
D
16
CarrareseCarrareseCAR
10316913-410
L
W
L
W
W
17
LR VicenzaLR VicenzaLRV
102351320-79
L
L
W
D
L
18
EmpoliEmpoliEMP
112361219-79
D
D
L
L
D
19
SampdoriaSampdoriaSAM
102261018-88
W
L
D
L
L
20
CatanzaroCatanzaroCAT
111371123-126
L
D
D
L
D
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

Carrarese are 15th in Serie B, while Sampdoria are 19th and firmly in the relegation zone.

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