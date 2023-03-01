WATCH: No stopping that! Bukayo Saka blasts Arsenal into the lead against Everton with fine goal

Bukayo Saka powered a right-footed strike past Jordan Pickford to put Arsenal ahead of Everton on Wednesday.

Saka gives Gunners lead

Martinelli scores moments later

Arsenal looking to maintain title edge

WHAT HAPPENED? Saka aimed at the near post with his 40th-minute shot and caught it beautifully, sending the ball past Pickford. It was his 10th Premier League goal of the season, meaning he has now reached double digits in consecutive campaigns.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal entered Wednesday's game with a two-point lead at the top of the table over Manchester City. They avoided a first-half dip in concentration against the relegation-battling Toffees to put themselves in position to extend their title advantage.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners don't play a big-six opponent until April 9 against struggling Liverpool, so they have a real chance at building momentum before they meet Manchester City in an April 26 game that could decide the Premier League title.