Primera A - Game Week 5 30 Oct 2026 - 21:05

Today's game between Bucaramanga and Deportivo Pasto will kick off at Oct 30, 2026, 9:05 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Bucaramanga vs Deportivo Pasto are listed below. The match is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo and Fanatiz.

Bucaramanga host Deportivo Pasto in a Colombia Primera A Clausura fixture that finds the two sides at starkly contrasting points in their seasons.

Leonel Alvarez's Bucaramanga arrive having lost their last two Primera A outings, including a 2-1 defeat to Santa Fe and a 1-0 loss to Chico FC. Their Clausura campaign has stalled after a promising start, and Alvarez will demand a reaction at home.

Deportivo Pasto come into this match in desperate form. Diego Merino's side have lost three of their last four Primera A games, including a 3-0 defeat to Atletico Nacional and a 1-0 loss to Alianza FC. They sit bottom of the Clausura table and have found goals extremely difficult to come by.

There is some encouragement for Pasto, however. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win away at Tolima, which snapped a damaging losing run and offered at least a glimpse of the form that saw them finish third in the Apertura phase.

The Clausura standings tell a clear story: Bucaramanga are sixth while Pasto are 20th, though Pasto's Apertura third-place finish serves as a reminder of how quickly form can shift in Colombian football.

This is a fixture where Bucaramanga will expect to impose themselves at home, but Pasto's recent away win shows they are capable of causing problems when the pressure is off.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Bucaramanga vs Deportivo Pasto live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Bucaramanga vs Deportivo Pasto with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bucaramanga head coach Leonel Alvarez has no confirmed injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Deportivo Pasto manager Diego Merino is similarly yet to confirm his selections, with no injury or suspension information currently available for the away side. Team news for both clubs will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Bucaramanga head into this match having recorded one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five Primera A outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Santa Fe, and they also lost 1-0 to Chico FC in that run. Back-to-back draws against America de Cali and Aguilas Doradas, both finishing 1-1, show a side that has struggled to close out games. Their only win in that stretch was a 3-1 victory over Junior FC.

Deportivo Pasto's last five Primera A matches produced one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 away win at Tolima, though that followed a 3-0 loss to Atletico Nacional and a 1-0 defeat to Alianza FC. Pasto also lost 3-0 to Chico FC in that run, with their only other point coming from a 0-0 draw with Fortaleza FC.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Deportivo Pasto hosted Bucaramanga and the match ended 0-0 in a Primera A fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Bucaramanga hold the stronger record, with two wins to Pasto's one, alongside two draws. The series includes a 3-0 Pasto home win in November 2025 and a 2-1 Bucaramanga victory at home in May 2025.

Standings

In the Clausura, Bucaramanga sit sixth while Deportivo Pasto are 20th. In the Apertura, Pasto finished third compared to Bucaramanga's 13th-place finish.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bucaramanga vs Deportivo Pasto today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: