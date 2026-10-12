Primera A - Game Week 7 13 Oct 2026 - 19:30

Today's game between Bucaramanga and Aguilas Doradas will kick off at Oct 13, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Bucaramanga vs Aguilas Doradas is available to stream live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Bucaramanga host Aguilas Doradas in a Primera A fixture, with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into the contest.

Leonel Alvarez's Bucaramanga arrive in strong form, sitting fourth in the Clausura table and having won four of their last five league matches. They are one of the more consistent sides in the division right now and will be backed by that confidence on home turf.

Aguilas Doradas, managed by Flavio Robatto, come in tenth in the Clausura standings. Their recent form has been inconsistent, though a 2-0 win over CD Jaguares in their last outing gave them a platform to build on.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds an interesting layer. Bucaramanga won 4-0 at home in August 2025 and claimed a 3-1 victory in Rionegro in October 2024, giving them a strong recent record in this matchup.

With the gap in league position clear, Bucaramanga enter as the stronger side on paper. Whether Aguilas Doradas can repeat their April 2026 win — a 2-1 result at home — remains to be seen.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Primera A clash live, read on below.

How to watch Bucaramanga vs Aguilas Doradas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bucaramanga head coach Leonel Alvarez has no confirmed injury or suspension information available at this stage. Updates on the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Aguilas Doradas manager Flavio Robatto is similarly without confirmed team news. Full squad details and any absences will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Bucaramanga have been in excellent form, winning four and drawing one of their last five Primera A matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 win over Junior FC, and they also picked up a 1-3 away victory against Once Caldas. The only dropped points came in a 2-2 draw with Independiente Medellin. Across the five matches, they scored ten goals and conceded seven.

Aguilas Doradas have won one, drawn two and lost two of their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over CD Jaguares, but they suffered defeats to Deportivo Cali and America de Cali either side of that. They drew 2-2 with both Deportivo Pereira and Alianza FC in this run, scoring eight goals and conceding six across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Aguilas Doradas won 2-1 at home in a Primera A fixture. Before that, Bucaramanga claimed a commanding 4-0 home win in August 2025 and a 3-1 away victory in October 2024. Across the last five meetings, Bucaramanga hold three wins to Aguilas Doradas's two.

Standings

Bucaramanga's fourth-place position in the Clausura table puts them firmly in contention at the top end of the standings, while Aguilas Doradas sit in tenth — a gap that reflects the difference in form and consistency between the two sides heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bucaramanga vs Aguilas Doradas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: