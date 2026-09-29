CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 3 29 Sept 2026 - 15:00

Today's game between British Virgin Islands and Turks and Caicos Islands will kick off at Sep 29, 2026, 3:00 PM.

The match is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

British Virgin Islands host Turks and Caicos Islands in CONCACAF Nations League Group C action, with both sides looking to turn around difficult starts to their campaign.

British Virgin Islands come into this fixture on the back of a 3-0 defeat to Montserrat, their most recent Nations League outing. That result left them bottom of Group C and in need of a response at home.

Turks and Caicos Islands sit one place above their opponents in the group but arrive in similar circumstances, having lost 2-0 to Montserrat just days earlier. Back-to-back defeats in this window have put pressure on their Nations League standing.

These two sides know each other well from recent CONCACAF competition, and their previous meetings have produced goals and tight margins. A draw or a narrow result would not be out of character for this fixture.

With both teams needing points to stay relevant in the group, this match carries real stakes for their Nations League futures. Read on for full details on how to watch the game.

How to watch British Virgin Islands vs Turks and Caicos Islands with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for British Virgin Islands ahead of this fixture. Updates on the squad and probable lineup are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Turks and Caicos Islands are similarly without confirmed injury or suspension information at this stage. Full squad details will be provided when released by the respective teams.

Form

British Virgin Islands arrive with a mixed recent record, winning two and losing two of their last five matches with one draw. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 loss to Montserrat in the Nations League, though they showed attacking capability earlier in the window with a 4-0 win over Anguilla and a 2-0 friendly victory against Bonaire. Across those five games they have scored seven goals and conceded nine, suggesting a side capable of finding the net but vulnerable at the back.

Turks and Caicos Islands have found form harder to come by, winning just one of their last five matches. Their sole victory in that run came against Anguilla in the Nations League, but they have lost their three most recent games, including a 2-0 defeat to Montserrat and a 3-0 loss to Belize. They have scored just four goals across those five fixtures while conceding nine, a record that reflects the difficulty they have had generating and protecting results.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2, with Turks and Caicos Islands hosting British Virgin Islands in the CONCACAF Nations League in October 2023. Before that, British Virgin Islands won 3-1 at home in September 2023, also in Nations League competition. Across the three recorded meetings between these teams, neither side has managed to establish clear dominance, with two draws and one British Virgin Islands victory making up the head-to-head record.

Standings

C Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Montserrat MSR 2 2 0 0 5 0 +5 6 W W 2 Turks and Caicos Islands TCA 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 L 3 British Virgin Islands VGB 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0 L Promotion Possible Qualification to next stage

In CONCACAF Nations League Group C, British Virgin Islands currently sit third while Turks and Caicos Islands are placed second, making this a direct contest between two sides separated by a single position in the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch British Virgin Islands vs Turks and Caicos Islands today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: