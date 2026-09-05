Premier League - Game Week 3 5 Sept 2026 - 10:00 The American Express Community Stadium

Today's game between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 10:00 AM.

US viewers can watch Brighton vs Leeds United live via NBCSN, Fubo, and Peacock. The TV channel and live stream options for this Premier League fixture are listed below.

Brighton & Hove Albion host Leeds United at The American Express Community Stadium in Brighton in what is a Matchday 3 Premier League fixture for both clubs.

Fabian Hurzeler's side come into this game with momentum building at the Amex, having dismantled Aston Villa 4-0 in their previous home league outing. That result underlined Brighton's capacity to hurt top-half opposition, even as a congested schedule — including their Conference League qualification campaign — continues to test squad depth.

Leeds arrive on the south coast in solid early-season form under Daniel Farke. Back in the Premier League after promotion, the Yorkshire club have already shown they can compete, picking up a win at Nottingham Forest and drawing at Brentford in their opening two league matches.

The Seagulls, though, are carrying a lengthy injury list that would test any manager's resourcefulness. Hurzeler must navigate the absences of several key attacking and midfield options as he looks to build on a promising start to the campaign.

Farke faces his own selection headache at the back. Defender Joe Rodon has been ruled out for around ten weeks with a serious hamstring injury sustained against Brentford, a blow the Leeds camp have described as significant heading into a run of Premier League fixtures.

Both managers will be looking for their sides to impose themselves early. Brighton's home record gives them an edge, but Leeds have already demonstrated they are no pushover in the top flight this term.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Brighton vs Leeds United, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brighton head into this fixture without a significant number of first-team players. Stefanos Tzimas, Yankuba Minteh, Jack Hinshelwood, Evan Ferguson, Georginio Rutter, Kaoru Mitoma, and Yasin Ayari are all listed as injured, leaving Hurzeler with limited options across attacking and midfield positions. There are no suspensions recorded for the home side, and the projected XI features Bart Verbruggen in goal, with Charalampos Kostoulas and Diego Gomez among those expected to start.

Leeds travel to Brighton with their own injury concerns. Mateo Joseph, Ilia Gruev, and Joe Rodon are all sidelined, with Rodon facing a spell of around ten weeks out after suffering a serious hamstring injury in the draw at Brentford. No suspensions are in place for the visitors, and Farke's projected starting XI includes James Trafford in goal and Dominic Calvert-Lewin leading the attack.

Form

Brighton have posted a W3-D1-L1 record across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-3 defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League, a result that followed back-to-back wins — a 4-0 victory over Tromsoe in Conference League qualification and a 4-0 Premier League triumph over Aston Villa. Brighton scored 13 goals across those five games and conceded five, with their only draw coming in a goalless Conference League qualifier against Tromsoe.

Leeds arrive with a W3-D1-L1 record from their last five outings. Farke's side most recently drew 1-1 at Brentford in the Premier League, before which they beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the Carabao Cup and 1-0 in the league. Leeds scored eight goals and conceded three across the five matches, with their sole defeat coming in a pre-season friendly against Manchester United.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-0 win for Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League on May 17, 2026. Before that, Brighton claimed a 3-0 victory at the Amex in November 2025. Across the five most recent Premier League encounters in the dataset, each side has won twice with one draw, and Brighton have scored seven goals to Leeds' five.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Leeds United currently sit eighth while Brighton & Hove Albion are ninth after two matches played.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: