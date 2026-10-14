Conference League - Game Week 1 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 The American Express Community Stadium

Today's game between Brighton & Hove Albion and FK Kauno Zalgiris will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Brighton vs FK Kauno Zalgiris is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Brighton & Hove Albion host FK Kauno Zalgiris at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton in a Conference League fixture.

Fabian Hurzeler's side arrive into this match in commanding domestic form. Four wins from their last five matches across all competitions — including a 3-0 dismantling of Arsenal and a 5-0 victory at Coventry City — place the Seagulls among the Premier League's most consistent performers this season.

Brighton currently sit third in the Premier League, and their European campaign adds another dimension to what has been an impressive start to the 2026/27 campaign.

FK Kauno Zalgiris make the trip from Lithuania, where they have been competitive in the A Lyga. Zeljko Sopic's side won four of their last five matches in all competitions, including a 3-0 cup win over FK Minija, though a 3-2 defeat to Zalgiris Vilnius in the league represents a stumble in their domestic run-in.

Both sides sit first in the Conference League standings, giving this fixture added weight at the group stage.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton vs FK Kauno Zalgiris, including TV channel and live stream details, read on.

How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs FK Kauno Zalgiris with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fabian Hurzeler takes charge of Brighton for this Conference League fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad news becomes clearer.

FK Kauno Zalgiris are managed by Zeljko Sopic, and similarly, no detailed team news has been confirmed for the visitors at this stage. Further squad updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Brighton carry a W4-D1-L0 record from their last five matches across all competitions, making them the stronger side on recent form. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Premier League win at Sunderland, and they also recorded a 3-0 victory over Arsenal earlier in September. Across those five matches, the Seagulls scored 11 goals and conceded just two, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw with Leeds United.

FK Kauno Zalgiris posted a W4-D0-L1 record across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 cup win over FK Minija, and they also beat Suduva 5-1 in the A Lyga. The sole defeat in that run was a 3-2 loss to Zalgiris Vilnius. Across those five outings, Zalgiris scored 11 goals and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available between Brighton & Hove Albion and FK Kauno Zalgiris from the recorded dataset. This fixture represents a meeting between sides from different football traditions, with Brighton's Premier League pedigree contrasting sharply with Zalgiris's Lithuanian top-flight background.

Standings

Both Brighton & Hove Albion and FK Kauno Zalgiris sit first in the Conference League standings, meaning this match carries genuine significance as both clubs look to maintain their position at the top of the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs FK Kauno Zalgiris today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: