Premier League - Game Week 7 18 Oct 2026 - 09:00 The American Express Community Stadium

Today's game between Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace will kick off at Oct 18, 2026, 9:00 AM.

Brighton vs Crystal Palace is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Brighton & Hove Albion host Crystal Palace at the American Express Community Stadium in a Premier League fixture that pits the third-placed Seagulls against a Palace side sitting twelfth in the table.

Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton arrive into this match in commanding form, having won all five of their last five matches across all competitions. A 4-0 Conference League dismantling of FK Kauno Zalgiris midweek followed earlier Premier League wins over Arsenal and Coventry City, and the Seagulls have been one of the division's most consistent performers this season.

Crystal Palace make the trip to the south coast carrying the bruises of a 3-2 Europa League defeat to Lyon in midweek, their first ever Europa League away fixture. Pierre Sage's side led a spirited second-half comeback in France but ultimately paid the price for a damaging opening 45 minutes.

Palace's domestic form tells a more encouraging story. A 3-1 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest last weekend demonstrated the Eagles' capacity for resilience, and Sage will be looking for a similar response on the road.

Hurzeler, meanwhile, continues to attract attention beyond Brighton. The German coach has been identified as the standout candidate to succeed Michael Carrick at Manchester United should the club move for a new manager, though he remains focused on a Brighton side still pushing on multiple fronts.

With Brighton unbeaten in their last five and Palace arriving mid-week fatigue and a suspension to contend with, this fixture carries genuine intrigue. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace live.

How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hurzeler is without a significant number of players for the visit of Palace. Yankuba Minteh, Stefanos Tzimas, Evan Ferguson, Kaoru Mitoma, Mats Wieffer, Zadok Yohanna, and Femi Azeez are all listed as injured, leaving the Brighton head coach with a depleted squad to select from. The projected XI features Bart Verbruggen in goal, with a back line including Lewis Dunk, Ferdi Kadioglu, Olivier Boscagli, and Luka Vuskovic, and a midfield built around Pascal Gross and Yasin Ayari.

Sage is also dealing with absences on the Palace side. Axel Disasi is suspended, a blow to the Eagles' defensive options, while Chadi Riad is ruled out through injury. Palace's projected XI includes Walter Benitez in goal, with Daichi Kamada and Yeremy Pino expected to feature in attack alongside Joergen Strand Larsen.

Form

Brighton arrive into this fixture having won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and conceding just three in that run. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 Conference League win over FK Kauno Zalgiris, and they also beat Arsenal 3-0 and Coventry City 5-0 in the Premier League during that stretch. The Seagulls have not dropped a point in five games, making them the form side heading into this match.

Crystal Palace's recent record is more mixed, with two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 3-2 Europa League defeat to Lyon midweek, though they beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 in the Premier League before that. Palace have scored nine goals and conceded eight across the five-match run, with a loss to Bristol City and a draw against Leeds United earlier in the sequence highlighting some inconsistency.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in February 2026, when Crystal Palace beat Brighton 1-0 at the American Express Community Stadium in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Palace hold a slight edge, with two wins to Brighton's one and one draw in the series. Brighton's heaviest win in that run was a 4-1 victory at home in February 2024, while Palace responded with a 3-1 win at the same venue the following December.

Standings

In the Premier League, Brighton sit third while Crystal Palace are twelfth, meaning the Seagulls head into this fixture with a significant positional advantage over their south London visitors.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: