Premier League - Game Week 5 19 Sept 2026 - 10:00 The American Express Community Stadium

Today's game between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Brighton vs Arsenal is available to watch live in the United States across the following platforms. USA Network holds linear broadcast rights, with streaming options available via Fubo, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Spanish-language coverage is available on Telemundo.

Arsenal travel to the American Express Community Stadium to face Brighton & Hove Albion in a Premier League fixture that finds both clubs in contrasting states of momentum.

Mikel Arteta's side sit top of the Premier League table and arrive on the south coast in commanding form, having won all five of their last matches across domestic and European competition. The Gunners beat SSC Napoli in the Champions League, overcame Chelsea in the league, and most recently dispatched Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup.

Brighton, under Fabian Hurzeler, have their own reasons for confidence. The Seagulls knocked Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup in midweek, coming from two goals down to win at Old Trafford in a result that sent shockwaves through English football. Three wins from their last five matches keeps them firmly in the conversation in fifth place.

Arsenal's defensive picture is a concern for Arteta heading into this game. Ben White is out with a groin issue sustained during the win at Sunderland, while William Saliba and Cristhian Mosquera are also sidelined. Jurrien Timber is managing his own fitness and features in the projected XI, but the Gunners' right-back options are being stretched.

Brighton carry their own injury burden, with Kaoru Mitoma, Evan Ferguson, and Yankuba Minteh among a lengthy absentee list. Hurzeler will need to rotate carefully with European commitments also in play this season.

For viewers in the United States, here is everything you need to know about where to watch Brighton vs Arsenal live.

How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brighton head into this fixture without Yankuba Minteh, Jack Hinshelwood, Stefanos Tzimas, Kaoru Mitoma, Mats Wieffer, Zadok Yohanna, Evan Ferguson, Femi Azeez, and Michael Svoboda through injury. Fabian Hurzeler's projected XI reads: Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Boscagli, Vuskovic, Dunk, De Cuyper; Ayari, Yalcouye, Gomez; Gross, Kostoulas.

Arsenal are without William Saliba, Cristhian Mosquera, and Ben White, who picked up a groin problem during the Premier League win at Sunderland. Mikel Arteta's projected XI is: Raya; Timber, Gabriel, Konsa, Calafiori; Saka, Rice, Odegaard, Tzolis; Lewis-Skelly, Havertz. No suspensions are recorded for either side.

Form

Brighton have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win at Manchester United in the Carabao Cup, completing a comeback from two goals down. Earlier in that run, they beat Coventry City 5-0 in the Premier League and drew 1-1 at Leeds United. Brighton have scored 11 goals across those five matches and conceded seven.

Arsenal have won all five of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-2 Carabao Cup win at Ipswich Town, and they have also beaten Sunderland 2-0 in the Premier League and Napoli 1-0 in the Champions League during that sequence. The Gunners have scored nine goals and conceded three across those five games, keeping one clean sheet.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Arsenal won 1-0 at the American Express Community Stadium in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Arsenal have won three, with one draw and one result in Brighton's favour. Arsenal won 2-1 at home in December 2025 and 2-0 in a Carabao Cup tie at the Emirates in October 2025, while the sides drew 1-1 in two earlier Premier League meetings.

Standings

In the Premier League, Arsenal currently sit first, while Brighton are placed fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: