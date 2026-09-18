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Premier League
team-logoBrighton & Hove Albion
The American Express Community Stadium
team-logoArsenal
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Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Premier League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Brighton & Hove Albion
Arsenal
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 5
The American Express Community Stadium

Today's game between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Brighton vs Arsenal is available to watch live in the United States across the following platforms. USA Network holds linear broadcast rights, with streaming options available via Fubo, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Spanish-language coverage is available on Telemundo.

USA Network

USA Network

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Fubo

Fubo

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Telemundo

Telemundo

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DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

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Sling TV

Sling TV

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Arsenal travel to the American Express Community Stadium to face Brighton & Hove Albion in a Premier League fixture that finds both clubs in contrasting states of momentum.

Mikel Arteta's side sit top of the Premier League table and arrive on the south coast in commanding form, having won all five of their last matches across domestic and European competition. The Gunners beat SSC Napoli in the Champions League, overcame Chelsea in the league, and most recently dispatched Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup.

Brighton, under Fabian Hurzeler, have their own reasons for confidence. The Seagulls knocked Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup in midweek, coming from two goals down to win at Old Trafford in a result that sent shockwaves through English football. Three wins from their last five matches keeps them firmly in the conversation in fifth place.

Arsenal's defensive picture is a concern for Arteta heading into this game. Ben White is out with a groin issue sustained during the win at Sunderland, while William Saliba and Cristhian Mosquera are also sidelined. Jurrien Timber is managing his own fitness and features in the projected XI, but the Gunners' right-back options are being stretched.

Brighton carry their own injury burden, with Kaoru Mitoma, Evan Ferguson, and Yankuba Minteh among a lengthy absentee list. Hurzeler will need to rotate carefully with European commitments also in play this season.

For viewers in the United States, here is everything you need to know about where to watch Brighton vs Arsenal live.

How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
Formation
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
4-2-3-1
B. VerbruggenB. VerbruggenF. KadiogluF. KadiogluO. BoscagliO. BoscagliL. VuskovicL. VuskovicL. DunkL. DunkM. De CuyperM. De CuyperY. AyariY. AyariM. YalcouyeM. YalcouyeD. GomezD. GomezP. GrossP. GrossC. KostoulasC. KostoulasD. RayaD. RayaB. WhiteB. WhiteGabrielGabrielE. KonsaE. KonsaR. CalafioriR. CalafioriB. SakaB. SakaD. RiceD. RiceM. OedegaardM. OedegaardC. TzolisC. TzolisB. GuimaraesB. GuimaraesK. HavertzK. Havertz
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
4-2-3-1
Brighton & Hove Albion

Starting XI

Arsenal

Manager

  • F. Hurzeler
  • M. Arteta

Brighton head into this fixture without Yankuba Minteh, Jack Hinshelwood, Stefanos Tzimas, Kaoru Mitoma, Mats Wieffer, Zadok Yohanna, Evan Ferguson, Femi Azeez, and Michael Svoboda through injury. Fabian Hurzeler's projected XI reads: Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Boscagli, Vuskovic, Dunk, De Cuyper; Ayari, Yalcouye, Gomez; Gross, Kostoulas.

Arsenal are without William Saliba, Cristhian Mosquera, and Ben White, who picked up a groin problem during the Premier League win at Sunderland. Mikel Arteta's projected XI is: Raya; Timber, Gabriel, Konsa, Calafiori; Saka, Rice, Odegaard, Tzolis; Lewis-Skelly, Havertz. No suspensions are recorded for either side.

Form

BHA

BHA - Form

TRO
W4-0
CHE
L4-3
LEE
D1-1
COV
W0-5
MUN
W2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ARS

ARS - Form

AVL
W0-1
CHE
W2-1
NAP
W0-1
SUN
W0-2
IPS
W2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Brighton have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win at Manchester United in the Carabao Cup, completing a comeback from two goals down. Earlier in that run, they beat Coventry City 5-0 in the Premier League and drew 1-1 at Leeds United. Brighton have scored 11 goals across those five matches and conceded seven.

Arsenal have won all five of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-2 Carabao Cup win at Ipswich Town, and they have also beaten Sunderland 2-0 in the Premier League and Napoli 1-0 in the Champions League during that sequence. The Gunners have scored nine goals and conceded three across those five games, keeping one clean sheet.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Brighton & Hove AlbionDrawArsenal
0
2
3
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
0
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
FT
Premier League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
1
FT
Carabao Cup
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
0
FT
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
1
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
FT
Premier League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
1
FT
3Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Arsenal won 1-0 at the American Express Community Stadium in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Arsenal have won three, with one draw and one result in Brighton's favour. Arsenal won 2-1 at home in December 2025 and 2-0 in a Carabao Cup tie at the Emirates in October 2025, while the sides drew 1-1 in two earlier Premier League meetings.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
440081+712
W
W
W
W
2
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
440082+612
W
W
W
W
3
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
422073+48
W
D
D
W
4
Hull CityHull CityHUL
422052+38
D
D
W
W
5
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
4211135+87
W
D
L
W
6
ChelseaChelseaCHE
4211109+17
D
L
W
W
7
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
413074+36
D
D
D
W
8
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
413064+26
D
W
D
D
9
EvertonEvertonEVE
413053+26
D
D
D
W
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
4202710-36
W
L
L
W
11
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
41214405
W
D
D
L
12
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
412178-15
L
D
W
D
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
41127704
L
D
W
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
411235-24
L
D
W
L
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
403167-13
D
D
D
L
16
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
4103611-53
L
W
L
L
17
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
402205-52
D
D
L
L
18
FulhamFulhamFUL
401347-31
D
L
L
L
19
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
401317-61
L
D
L
L
20
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
4004010-100
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League, Arsenal currently sit first, while Brighton are placed fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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