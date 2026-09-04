Premier League - Game Week 3 5 Sept 2026 - 10:00 Gtech Community Stadium

Today's game between Brentford and Sunderland will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Brentford vs Sunderland is available to watch live in the United States on NBCSN and Peacock, with Fubo also carrying the match via its streaming platform. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Brentford host Sunderland at the Gtech Community Stadium in west London for a Premier League Matchday 3 fixture. Keith Andrews' side look to build on a promising start to the season in front of their own supporters.

Brentford arrive into this match with real momentum. A 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in their second league outing was a statement result, and while a 1-1 draw at Leeds United on Matchday 2 tempered expectations slightly, the Bees remain in solid shape in the early standings.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are making their return to the top flight count. Regis Le Bris' side claimed a 1-0 win over Fulham last weekend, bouncing back from a defeat to Ipswich Town, and the Black Cats will be eager to show that result was no fluke.

The summer window added significant firepower to Sunderland's attacking options. The dramatic deadline-day signing of Malick Fofana from Lyon — a move that saw off competition from both Arsenal and Crystal Palace — signals serious ambition from the club.

Brentford sit fifth in the Premier League table, while Sunderland are 11th after the opening two rounds of fixtures. Both sides will view this as a winnable game, which should make for an engaging afternoon at the Gtech.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford vs Sunderland, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Brentford vs Sunderland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Keith Andrews has a largely settled squad available for this fixture, though Brentford will be without Sepp van den Berg, Antoni Milambo, and Mathias Jensen through injury. No suspensions are in place. Andrews' projected XI reads: Caoimhin Kelleher; Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer, Nathan Collins, Keane Lewis-Potter, Michael Kayode; Jaidon Anthony, Kevin Schade, Mamadou Sangare, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard; Igor Thiago.

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has one confirmed absentee, with Habib Diarra ruled out through injury. No players are suspended. Le Bris' projected XI is: Robin Roefs; Nordi Mukiele, Reinildo, Daniel Ballard, Thomas Meunier; Enzo Le Fee, Trai Hume, Nilson Angulo, Noah Sadiki, Granit Xhaka; Brian Brobbey. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Brentford head into this fixture in strong form, posting four wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their record across those five games reads W4 D1 L0. The standout result was a 7-0 demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt in pre-season, while a 3-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur confirmed their competitive credentials. The solitary blemish was a 1-1 draw at Leeds United on August 30. Brentford scored 14 goals across those five matches and conceded just two.

Sunderland arrive with a W3 D0 L1 record from their last four competitive outings, with five matches including pre-season friendlies showing three wins, no draws, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Premier League win over Fulham on August 30. The only loss in that run came against Ipswich Town, where they fell 2-1. Sunderland scored five goals and conceded three across the five-match stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Premier League on January 7, 2026, when Brentford won 3-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium. Before that, Sunderland had taken a 2-1 home victory over Brentford in August 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, Brentford hold the edge with three wins to Sunderland's one, with one drawn match, and have scored 11 goals to Sunderland's seven.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Brentford sit fifth while Sunderland are 11th after the opening two matchdays.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brentford vs Sunderland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: