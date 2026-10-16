Premier League - Game Week 7 17 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Gtech Community Stadium

Today's game between Brentford and Liverpool will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Brentford vs Liverpool is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Brentford host Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium in a Premier League fixture that arrives at a fascinating moment for both clubs.

The Bees come into the weekend unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions, with Keith Andrews overseeing a side that has shown real defensive resilience and attacking punch in recent weeks.

Liverpool arrive on the back of a Champions League thrashing of LASK, where Bradley Barcola's hat-trick announced him as a genuine force under Andoni Iraola. The French winger has since been named UEFA Champions League Player of the Week, beating out competition from Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal for the individual honour.

Iraola has also moved to defend Barcola publicly, calling for patience as the forward continues to settle at Anfield without the benefit of a full pre-season. Virgil van Dijk has added his voice to that chorus, backing the winger to kick on from his European heroics.

The Liverpool manager has also hinted that three players who missed the trip to Austria could return to contention for this fixture, offering a potential boost to a squad that carries several notable absences.

For a Liverpool side sitting ninth in the table and looking to close the gap on the teams above them, three points at the Gtech would represent a meaningful statement. Brentford, fourth and in strong form, will be equally determined to protect their position.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Brentford vs Liverpool live.

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Keith Andrews names a projected XI for Brentford that includes Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, with Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer, Malick Diouf, Michael Kayode, and Sepp van den Berg in defence. Keane Lewis-Potter, Vitaly Janelt, Dango Ouattara, Yehor Yarmoliuk, and Jaidon Anthony support Igor Thiago in attack. The Bees are without Antoni Milambo, Joshua Dasilva, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kevin Schade, Nathan Collins, and Jannik Schuster through injury.

Andoni Iraola's projected Liverpool XI features Alisson Becker between the sticks, with Virgil van Dijk, Ronald Araujo, Jeremy Jacquet, and Milos Kerkez in defence. Bradley Barcola, Alexis Mac Allister, Florian Wirtz, Victor Munoz, Trey Nyoni, and Lewis Koumas complete the lineup. Liverpool are without Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Giovanni Leoni, Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Vitezslav Jaros through injury, while Ryan Gravenberch serves a suspension.

Form

Brentford arrive in strong shape, picking up two wins, two draws, and one draw across their last five matches in all competitions for a record of W2 D3 L0. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa in the Premier League, and before that they produced an impressive 3-0 victory over Chelsea. The Bees also won 1-2 at Reading in the Carabao Cup during that run, scoring nine goals across the five matches without suffering a single defeat.

Liverpool's recent five-match record reads W3 D1 L1. Their most recent result was a 6-3 Champions League win at LASK, while their only defeat in the run came against Manchester City, who beat them 3-0 in the Premier League. Liverpool also claimed a 1-0 win at AFC Bournemouth and a 3-1 Carabao Cup victory at Tottenham Hotspur during the same period.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1, when Liverpool hosted Brentford at Anfield in May 2026. Across the last five Premier League head-to-head fixtures, Brentford hold an edge with three wins to Liverpool's two, including a 3-2 home victory in October 2025. Liverpool's two wins in the series include a 4-1 triumph at the Gtech Community Stadium in February 2024.

Standings

Brentford sit fourth in the Premier League table, placing them firmly in the conversation for European qualification. Liverpool are ninth, meaning a win here would be a significant step in their bid to close the gap on the top four.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brentford vs Liverpool today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: