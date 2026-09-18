Premier League - Game Week 5 18 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Gtech Community Stadium

Today's game between Brentford and Chelsea will kick off at Sep 18, 2026, 3:00 PM.

US viewers can watch Brentford vs Chelsea live on USA Network. The match is also available to stream via DirecTV Stream and Sling TV for those without a cable subscription.

Brentford host Chelsea at the Gtech Community Stadium in a west London Premier League derby that carries genuine weight for both clubs early in the 2026-27 season.

Keith Andrews' Brentford arrive in reasonable shape after beating Reading 2-1 in the Carabao Cup in midweek, with Callum Wilson and Fabio Carvalho on the scoresheet. Andrews has made no secret of his ambitions this season, stating his side want to go as far as they can in cup competition while maintaining their Premier League push.

Chelsea head into the fixture carrying injury concerns. Xabi Alonso confirmed on Tuesday that three first-team players missed training, including talisman Joao Pedro, casting doubt over their availability for Friday night's trip to west London.

Alonso's side have shown plenty of attacking intent across their opening fixtures, scoring freely but also conceding with regularity. A 4-3 win over Brighton and a 6-3 Carabao Cup victory over Leeds underline their threat going forward, though defensive solidity remains a question.

Brentford sit seventh in the Premier League table, one place below Chelsea in sixth. The gap is tight, and a win here would allow either side to make a statement in the early-season standings.

For US viewers looking to catch all the action live, TV channel and streaming details are listed below.

How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brentford will be without a cluster of players through injury, with Sepp van den Berg, Antoni Milambo, Mathias Jensen, Joshua Dasilva, and Nathan Collins all sidelined. Andrews is expected to name a starting XI featuring Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, with Jannik Schuster, Aaron Hickey, Kristoffer Ajer, and Keane Lewis-Potter in defence. Igor Thiago leads the attack in the projected lineup.

Chelsea face their own fitness concerns ahead of the match, with Jordan Henderson, Marco Palestra, Moises Caicedo, and Emanuel Emegha all listed as injured. Joao Pedro's participation is also in doubt after he missed training on Tuesday. Alonso's probable lineup includes Emiliano Martinez in goal, a back four of Jorrel Hato, Malo Gusto, Levi Colwill, and Wesley Fofana, with Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto expected to feature in attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Brentford's last five matches show two wins, three draws, and no defeats, with their most recent result a 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Reading on September 15. Their Premier League form has been less decisive, with draws against AFC Bournemouth (2-2) and Sunderland (1-1) their last two top-flight outings. Across the five matches, Brentford have scored 13 goals and conceded 12, reflecting an open, attack-minded side capable of big wins — their 6-1 Carabao Cup defeat of Birmingham City earlier in the season being the standout result.

Chelsea's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and one defeat, with their most recent fixture a 2-2 draw at Hull City on September 12. Their form includes a 6-3 Carabao Cup win over Leeds United and a 4-3 Premier League victory over Brighton, but also a 2-1 league defeat to Arsenal. Chelsea have scored 17 goals across those five games while conceding 11, making them one of the more free-scoring sides in the division.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides was a 2-2 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium on September 13, 2025, in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Chelsea hold the edge with two wins to Brentford's none, with three matches ending level. The most recent Chelsea victory came in January 2026, a 2-0 home win at Stamford Bridge.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Brentford currently sit seventh while Chelsea are placed sixth, with the two sides separated by a single position heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brentford vs Chelsea today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: