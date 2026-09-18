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Premier League
team-logoBrentford
Gtech Community Stadium
team-logoChelsea
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Watch Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Brentford vs Chelsea
Brentford
Chelsea
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 5
Gtech Community Stadium

Today's game between Brentford and Chelsea will kick off at Sep 18, 2026, 3:00 PM.

US viewers can watch Brentford vs Chelsea live on USA Network. The match is also available to stream via DirecTV Stream and Sling TV for those without a cable subscription.

USA Network

USA Network

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DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

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Sling TV

Sling TV

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Brentford host Chelsea at the Gtech Community Stadium in a west London Premier League derby that carries genuine weight for both clubs early in the 2026-27 season.

Keith Andrews' Brentford arrive in reasonable shape after beating Reading 2-1 in the Carabao Cup in midweek, with Callum Wilson and Fabio Carvalho on the scoresheet. Andrews has made no secret of his ambitions this season, stating his side want to go as far as they can in cup competition while maintaining their Premier League push.

Chelsea head into the fixture carrying injury concerns. Xabi Alonso confirmed on Tuesday that three first-team players missed training, including talisman Joao Pedro, casting doubt over their availability for Friday night's trip to west London.

Alonso's side have shown plenty of attacking intent across their opening fixtures, scoring freely but also conceding with regularity. A 4-3 win over Brighton and a 6-3 Carabao Cup victory over Leeds underline their threat going forward, though defensive solidity remains a question.

Brentford sit seventh in the Premier League table, one place below Chelsea in sixth. The gap is tight, and a win here would allow either side to make a statement in the early-season standings.

For US viewers looking to catch all the action live, TV channel and streaming details are listed below.

How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brentford vs Chelsea Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE
Formation
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
3-4-3
C. KelleherC. KelleherJ. SchusterJ. SchusterM. KayodeM. KayodeK. AjerK. AjerK. Lewis-PotterK. Lewis-PotterM. SangareM. SangareJ. AnthonyJ. AnthonyK. SchadeK. SchadeV. JaneltV. JaneltM. DamsgaardM. DamsgaardI. ThiagoI. ThiagoE. MartinezE. MartinezJ. AcheampongJ. AcheampongW. FofanaW. FofanaM. LacroixM. LacroixM. GustoM. GustoR. LaviaR. LaviaP. ChavarriaP. ChavarriaV. BarcoV. BarcoC. PalmerC. PalmerP. NetoP. NetoM. RogersM. Rogers
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
4-2-3-1
Brentford

Starting XI

Chelsea

Manager

  • K. Andrews
  • X. Alonso

Brentford will be without a cluster of players through injury, with Sepp van den Berg, Antoni Milambo, Mathias Jensen, Joshua Dasilva, and Nathan Collins all sidelined. Andrews is expected to name a starting XI featuring Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, with Jannik Schuster, Aaron Hickey, Kristoffer Ajer, and Keane Lewis-Potter in defence. Igor Thiago leads the attack in the projected lineup.

Chelsea face their own fitness concerns ahead of the match, with Jordan Henderson, Marco Palestra, Moises Caicedo, and Emanuel Emegha all listed as injured. Joao Pedro's participation is also in doubt after he missed training on Tuesday. Alonso's probable lineup includes Emiliano Martinez in goal, a back four of Jorrel Hato, Malo Gusto, Levi Colwill, and Wesley Fofana, with Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto expected to feature in attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

BRE

BRE - Form

BIR
W1-6
LEE
D1-1
SUN
D1-1
BOU
D2-2
REA
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5
CHE

CHE - Form

LUT
W2-0
BHA
W4-3
ARS
L2-1
LEE
W6-3
HUL
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Brentford's last five matches show two wins, three draws, and no defeats, with their most recent result a 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Reading on September 15. Their Premier League form has been less decisive, with draws against AFC Bournemouth (2-2) and Sunderland (1-1) their last two top-flight outings. Across the five matches, Brentford have scored 13 goals and conceded 12, reflecting an open, attack-minded side capable of big wins — their 6-1 Carabao Cup defeat of Birmingham City earlier in the season being the standout result.

Chelsea's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and one defeat, with their most recent fixture a 2-2 draw at Hull City on September 12. Their form includes a 6-3 Carabao Cup win over Leeds United and a 4-3 Premier League victory over Brighton, but also a 2-1 league defeat to Arsenal. Chelsea have scored 17 goals across those five games while conceding 11, making them one of the more free-scoring sides in the division.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BrentfordDrawChelsea
0
3
2
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
0
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
2
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
0
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
0
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
2
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
FT
5Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides was a 2-2 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium on September 13, 2025, in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Chelsea hold the edge with two wins to Brentford's none, with three matches ending level. The most recent Chelsea victory came in January 2026, a 2-0 home win at Stamford Bridge.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
440081+712
W
W
W
W
2
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
440082+612
W
W
W
W
3
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
422073+48
W
D
D
W
4
Hull CityHull CityHUL
422052+38
D
D
W
W
5
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
4211135+87
W
D
L
W
6
ChelseaChelseaCHE
4211109+17
D
L
W
W
7
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
413074+36
D
D
D
W
8
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
413064+26
D
W
D
D
9
EvertonEvertonEVE
413053+26
D
D
D
W
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
4202710-36
W
L
L
W
11
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
41214405
W
D
D
L
12
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
412178-15
L
D
W
D
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
41127704
L
D
W
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
411235-24
L
D
W
L
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
403167-13
D
D
D
L
16
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
4103611-53
L
W
L
L
17
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
402205-52
D
D
L
L
18
FulhamFulhamFUL
401347-31
D
L
L
L
19
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
401317-61
L
D
L
L
20
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
4004010-100
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Brentford currently sit seventh while Chelsea are placed sixth, with the two sides separated by a single position heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brentford vs Chelsea today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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