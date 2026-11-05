Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
2. Bundesliga
team-logoEintracht Braunschweig
Eintracht Stadion
team-logoEnergie Cottbus
Heute live Sehen!
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
Assisted by

Watch Braunschweig vs Energie Cottbus live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Eintracht Braunschweig vs Energie Cottbus
Eintracht Braunschweig
Energie Cottbus
2. Bundesliga

Braunschweig play Energie Cottbus in the 2. Bundesliga. But who is showing the match live on TV and via live stream today?

Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or watch from another part of the world where you might face geo-blocks? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone or tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially broadcast.
United KingdomBundesliga App
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland Bundesliga App
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
  • Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Visit the website or open the official app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.
  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to access the match.

Braunschweig vs. Energie Cottbus: kick-off time

crest
2. Bundesliga - Game Week 11
Eintracht Stadion

Eintracht Braunschweig host Energie Cottbus at the Eintracht Stadion in a 2. Bundesliga clash. Both clubs sit in the bottom third of the table and need points to pull clear of the danger zone.

After a mixed run, Braunschweig sit 15th. Lars Kornetka's side have won only two of their last five competitive matches and most recently lost 3-1 to Arminia Bielefeld.

Energie Cottbus arrive in 14th place, one spot ahead of the hosts. Coach Claus-Dieter Wollitz and his team have struggled for results, with the side from Lusatia taking just three points from their last five matches.

In their most recent league match, Cottbus drew 1-1 with FC Heidenheim. Wollitz must now prepare his side for opponents who, despite their own poor form, are difficult to face at the Eintracht Stadion.

Three points would give either side valuable breathing room in the relegation battle as the season continues.

Below, you'll find details on how to watch the match live.

Braunschweig and Energie Cottbus: recent form

Eintracht Braunschweig have two wins and three defeats from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent league game ended in a 3-1 defeat against Arminia Bielefeld. Before that, they won 2-0 away at Hannover 96 and 1-0 at home to Holstein Kiel. Braunschweig scored four goals and conceded seven over those five matches.

Without a win in their last five competitive matches, Energie Cottbus have drawn three and lost two. Their most recent game ended in a 1-2 defeat against VfL Bochum, after a 1-1 draw with FC Heidenheim. Cottbus scored five goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

EBS

EBS - Form

SGE
L4-0
HSK
W1-0
GFT
L2-0
H96
W2-0
ABI
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
COT

COT - Form

FCP
D1-1
SVD
L3-1
FCN
D1-1
HDH
D1-1
BOC
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Braunschweig vs. Energie Cottbus: line-ups

Eintracht Braunschweig vs Energie Cottbus Probable lineups

Manager

  • L. Kornetka

Braunschweig vs. Energie Cottbus: form

EBS

EBS - Form

SGE
L4-0
HSK
W1-0
GFT
L2-0
H96
W2-0
ABI
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
COT

COT - Form

FCP
D1-1
SVD
L3-1
FCN
D1-1
HDH
D1-1
BOC
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Braunschweig vs. Energie Cottbus: head-to-head record

Head to Head

Eintracht BraunschweigDrawEnergie Cottbus
1
3
1
3. Liga
Eintracht Braunschweig badge
Eintracht Braunschweig
EBS
1
Energie Cottbus badge
Energie Cottbus
COT
1
FT
3. Liga
Energie Cottbus badge
Energie Cottbus
COT
0
Eintracht Braunschweig badge
Eintracht Braunschweig
EBS
1
FT
2. Bundesliga
Eintracht Braunschweig badge
Eintracht Braunschweig
EBS
0
Energie Cottbus badge
Energie Cottbus
COT
0
FT
2. Bundesliga
Energie Cottbus badge
Energie Cottbus
COT
3
Eintracht Braunschweig badge
Eintracht Braunschweig
EBS
1
FT
2. Bundesliga
Energie Cottbus badge
Energie Cottbus
COT
1
Eintracht Braunschweig badge
Eintracht Braunschweig
EBS
1
FT
4Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored3/5

Braunschweig vs. Energie Cottbus: the tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Hertha BerlinHertha BerlinBSC
10910238+1528
W
W
D
W
W
2
NuernbergNuernbergFCN
106312413+1121
W
L
D
D
W
3
WolfsburgWolfsburgWOB
105412514+1119
W
D
W
D
W
4
KaiserslauternKaiserslauternFCK
1053297+218
L
W
W
D
W
5
MagdeburgMagdeburgFCM
105232113+817
D
W
L
W
D
6
FC HeidenheimFC HeidenheimHDH
104331718-115
L
D
L
D
D
7
Arminia BielefeldArminia BielefeldABI
104241615+114
W
L
W
W
D
8
St. PauliSt. PauliFCP
102621212012
L
D
D
W
D
9
Greuther FuerthGreuther FuerthGFT
103341316-312
W
L
W
L
D
10
OsnabrueckOsnabrueckOSN
103251417-311
L
W
L
D
D
11
BochumBochumBOC
10325811-311
W
D
L
L
L
12
Hannover 96Hannover 96H96
103251016-611
W
L
D
L
W
13
Karlsruher SCKarlsruher SCKSC
103251321-811
W
L
W
L
L
14
Energie CottbusEnergie CottbusCOT
102441820-210
L
D
D
L
D
15
Eintracht BraunschweigEintracht BraunschweigEBS
103161618-210
L
W
L
W
L
16
DarmstadtDarmstadtSVD
10235919-109
D
D
L
W
L
17
Holstein KielHolstein KielHSK
101541012-28
L
W
D
L
D
18
Dynamo DresdenDynamo DresdenDOD
102261220-88
L
L
W
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google