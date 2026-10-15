Conference League - Game Week 1 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Brann Stadion

Today's game between Brann and Lincoln Red Imps FC will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 3:00 PM.

The match is available to stream live. TV channel and live stream options for this Conference League fixture are listed below.

Brann host Lincoln Red Imps FC at Brann Stadion in Bergen in a Conference League fixture, with both sides arriving at this stage having come through their respective qualification paths.

Eirik Horneland's Brann have had a mixed run of results leading into this match. Three defeats in their last five across domestic and cup competition will concern the Norwegian side, though a win over Bodoe/Glimt in the Eliteserien showed they can still produce against quality opposition.

Lincoln Red Imps arrive in form. Juanma Pavon's side have won four of their last five matches, including a 3-0 victory over Larne in Conference League qualification and a 2-0 win over Europa FC in the Gibraltar National League.

Both clubs sit at the top of the Conference League standings at this stage of the competition, which sets up a direct contest between two sides who have earned their place at this level.

For everything you need to know about where to watch this Conference League fixture, read on.

How to watch Brann vs Lincoln Red Imps FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brann are managed by Eirik Horneland, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. The club's probable lineup has not been released ahead of this fixture, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Lincoln Red Imps head coach Juanma Pavon also has no confirmed team news published at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away side, and squad details will be added as they become available.

Form

Brann head into this match having won two and lost three of their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 defeat to Viking in the Eliteserien, and they also lost 2-0 to Start in the league. A 2-1 win over Bodoe/Glimt stands as their strongest result in this run, with a cup victory over Os also included in that stretch.

Lincoln Red Imps carry strong momentum into this fixture. They have won four of their last five matches, drawing only once, against Mons Calpe SC in a 1-1 National League result. Their most recent game produced a 2-0 win over Europa FC, and they have kept two clean sheets across their last five outings while scoring nine goals in that period.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Brann and Lincoln Red Imps FC. This fixture will be treated on its own merits based on current form and competition context.

Standings

Both Brann and Lincoln Red Imps FC are positioned first in the Conference League standings, meaning this match is a meeting between two sides who have performed well enough in the competition to reach the top of the table at this stage.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brann vs Lincoln Red Imps FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: