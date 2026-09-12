Serie A - Game Week 27 12 Sept 2026 - 19:30

Today's game between Botafogo RJ and Red Bull Bragantino will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Botafogo RJ vs Red Bull Bragantino is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere both carry the match, so check your regional availability and preferred platform before kick-off.

Botafogo RJ host Red Bull Bragantino in a Serie A fixture with both clubs occupying the wrong half of the table and looking to arrest sliding form.

Rodrigo Bellao's side sit 14th in Serie A and have struggled badly for consistency. Their last five competitive matches have brought just one win, and a 3-0 defeat to Flamengo underlines how vulnerable they have looked at both ends of the pitch.

There was a rare positive moment recently when Botafogo drew 0-0 with Palmeiras, but that result did little to mask a run that has seen them concede freely and fail to build any momentum across multiple competitions.

Off the pitch, there has been disruption too. Forward Hakim Ziyech is closing in on a move to the club, following in the footsteps of other high-profile names who have made the journey to Brazilian football, and the squad will hope that kind of addition can provide a lift in the final stretch of the season.

Red Bull Bragantino arrive in ninth place but have their own problems to address. Vagner Mancini's side have lost their last two Serie A matches, including a 2-3 defeat to Bahia, and have not won in the league since beating Gremio 1-0 in late August.

Both clubs need points. Botafogo are looking to move clear of the relegation picture while Bragantino will want to push back toward the top half before the season reaches its decisive phase.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Botafogo RJ vs Red Bull Bragantino live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Botafogo RJ vs Red Bull Bragantino with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rodrigo Bellao has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture for Botafogo RJ, and no probable lineup has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture develops.

Red Bull Bragantino manager Vagner Mancini is also without confirmed injury or suspension information at this stage. No projected XI has been released, and further squad news will be provided in the build-up to the match.

Form

Botafogo RJ have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 Serie A draw with Palmeiras on September 6, following a 3-0 defeat to Flamengo on August 30. Earlier in that run, they lost 2-3 to Athletico Paranaense and 1-0 to Vitoria, with their only win coming against Cienciano in the Copa Sudamericana. Botafogo have conceded five goals across their last four league outings.

Red Bull Bragantino have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 Serie A defeat to Bahia on September 5, and they also lost 2-1 to Sao Paulo in the league. Bragantino's best result in the period was a 1-0 win over Gremio on August 23, and they drew 2-2 with Atletico MG in the Copa Sudamericana and 1-1 with Athletico Paranaense in Serie A.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in Serie A on March 21, 2026, when Botafogo RJ won 2-1 away at Red Bull Bragantino. Before that, Botafogo hosted Bragantino in Serie A on August 30, 2025, winning 4-1. Across the last five meetings, Botafogo hold the advantage with three wins to Bragantino's one, with one draw, and have scored ten goals to their opponents' four.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Botafogo RJ sit 14th while Red Bull Bragantino are placed ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Botafogo RJ vs Red Bull Bragantino today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: