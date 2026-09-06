Serie A - Game Week 26 6 Sept 2026 - 17:30

Today's game between Botafogo RJ and Palmeiras will kick off at Sep 6, 2026, 5:30 PM.

Botafogo RJ vs Palmeiras is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere both carry the match, so check your regional availability and preferred platform before kick-off.

Botafogo RJ host Palmeiras in a Serie A fixture that could hardly pit two clubs in more contrasting circumstances. The table leaders travel to face a side that has lost three of its last four league matches and is struggling to find any consistency this season.

Rodrigo Bellao's side come into this match on the back of a 3-0 Serie A defeat to Flamengo, a result that continued a damaging run of form. Botafogo have won just once in their last five competitive outings, and their Copa Sudamericana campaign has been equally turbulent — a 6-1 first-leg collapse against Cienciano before a narrow second-leg win tells its own story about a squad that cannot string performances together.

The club has also faced disruption off the pitch. Forward Matheus Martins is returning to Brazil after Dynamo Moscow cancelled his transfer following a failed medical examination, adding unwanted noise around the squad at a difficult moment in the season.

Palmeiras arrive in a different mood entirely. Abel Ferreira's side sit top of Serie A and have been the standard-bearers of Brazilian football this season. Three wins from their last five matches across all competitions, including a commanding Copa do Brasil victory over Santos, confirms their status as the division's dominant force.

The visitors have also navigated a busy schedule across Serie A, the Copa Libertadores, and the Copa do Brasil without losing momentum. Their ability to manage multiple competitions while maintaining league form is a marker of the squad's depth and organisation under Ferreira.

Botafogo will need to produce a performance well above recent levels to trouble a Palmeiras side that punished Santos 3-0 just days ago. The gap between these clubs, at least in current form, is significant.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Botafogo RJ vs Palmeiras live — including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time — read on below.

How to watch Botafogo RJ vs Palmeiras with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Botafogo RJ head coach Rodrigo Bellao has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture develops.

Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira is also without confirmed injury or suspension information at this stage. No projected XI has been released, and further squad news will be provided in the build-up to the match.

Form

Botafogo RJ have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Serie A defeat to Flamengo on August 30, which followed a 2-3 league loss to Athletico Paranaense on August 24. The one bright spot in that run was a 1-0 Copa Sudamericana win over Cienciano on August 21, though a 6-1 defeat to the same opponents in the first leg and a 1-0 Serie A loss to Vitoria underline the depth of their inconsistency. Botafogo have conceded ten goals across their last five matches.

Palmeiras have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five outings. Their most recent result was a goalless Copa do Brasil draw with Santos on September 3, following a 1-1 Serie A draw with Mirassol on August 30. Ferreira's side also beat Santos 3-0 in the Cup, defeated Vasco da Gama 4-1 in the league, and won 1-0 away at Cerro Porteno in Copa Libertadores action. Palmeiras have scored eight goals and conceded one across their last four matches in all competitions.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in Serie A on March 18, 2026, when Palmeiras won 2-1 at home. Before that, Botafogo hosted Palmeiras in Serie A on August 17, 2025, with Palmeiras winning 1-0. The sides also met at the FIFA Club World Cup on June 28, 2025, where Palmeiras again won 1-0. A Serie A fixture in March 2025 ended goalless, while Botafogo claimed a 3-1 win when hosting Palmeiras in November 2024. Across the last five meetings, Palmeiras hold the advantage with three wins to Botafogo's one, with one draw.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Palmeiras sit top in first place while Botafogo RJ are placed 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Botafogo RJ vs Palmeiras today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: