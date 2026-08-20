Copa Sudamericana - 1/8 20 Aug 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Botafogo RJ and Cienciano will kick-off at Aug 20, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Botafogo RJ vs Cienciano is available to watch live in the United States on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect, with both channels also accessible through Fubo. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Botafogo RJ host Cienciano in the Copa Sudamericana group stage, with the Brazilian side looking to regroup after a damaging run of results that has put their campaign under scrutiny.

Franclim Carvalho's side head into this fixture on the back of consecutive defeats. A 1-0 loss to Vitoria in Serie A on August 16 followed a 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Cienciano in the first leg, leaving Botafogo with serious ground to recover in Group E.

Despite that, Botafogo still lead Group E. Their earlier Serie A results — a win at Cruzeiro and a draw with Fluminense — showed a squad capable of competing, even if the continental form has faltered badly.

Cienciano arrive in confident mood. Horacio Melgarejo's side delivered one of their best performances of the campaign in that first leg, and a 2-0 Primera Division win over Universitario de Deportes on August 2 added further momentum. A goalless draw with Deportivo Garcilaso on August 16 was a minor stutter, but the Peruvians carry genuine belief into this second meeting.

The visitors sit second in Group B, and a positive result here would strengthen their standing in the competition. For a side that beat Lanus 4-0 in late July and then dismantled Botafogo 6-1, Cienciano have shown they can hurt teams at this level.

Botafogo need a response. Playing at home offers some comfort, but the scale of the first-leg defeat means Carvalho's players must produce something significantly different to keep their Copa Sudamericana hopes alive.

For US viewers wanting to follow the action, here is everything you need to know about how to watch Botafogo RJ vs Cienciano live.

How to watch Botafogo RJ vs Cienciano with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Botafogo RJ are led by interim coach Franclim Carvalho. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Cienciano are managed by Horacio Melgarejo. As with the home side, no injuries or suspensions have been listed for the visitors at this stage, and no projected XI has been released. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Botafogo have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent game ended in a 1-0 defeat to Vitoria in Serie A on August 16, following a 6-1 Copa Sudamericana loss to Cienciano on August 14. Earlier in the run, they drew 1-1 with Fluminense and beat Cruzeiro 1-0 away. Botafogo scored two goals and conceded eight across those five matches, with their defensive record a clear concern.

Cienciano have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Deportivo Garcilaso in the Primera Division on August 16. The standout result in that run was the 6-1 Copa Sudamericana win over Botafogo on August 14, backed up by a 2-0 Primera Division victory over Universitario de Deportes on August 2 and a 4-0 Copa Sudamericana win over Lanus on July 30. Their only defeat was a 1-0 loss to Alianza Atletico on August 6. Cienciano scored 12 goals and conceded one across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 0 0 1 Copa Sudamericana Cienciano CIE 6 Botafogo RJ BRJ 1 FT 1 Goals Scored 6 Games over 2.5 goals 1 / 1 Both teams scored 1 / 1





The only recorded meeting between these two sides in the dataset came on August 14, 2026, when Cienciano beat Botafogo RJ 6-1 in the Copa Sudamericana first leg. That result represents the full extent of available head-to-head data, suggesting this is a rare fixture between the two clubs at this level.

Standings

In the Copa Sudamericana group stage, Botafogo RJ lead Group E, while Cienciano sit second in Group B.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Botafogo RJ vs Cienciano today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: