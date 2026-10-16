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Serie A
team-logoBotafogo RJ
team-logoChapecoense AF
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Watch Botafogo RJ vs Chapecoense AF Serie A soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Botafogo RJ vs Chapecoense AF
Botafogo RJ
Chapecoense AF
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Botafogo RJ and Chapecoense AF, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 31

Today's game between Botafogo RJ and Chapecoense AF will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 5:00 PM.

Botafogo RJ vs Chapecoense AF is available to watch live, with TV channel and live stream options listed below.

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Botafogo RJ host Chapecoense AF in Serie A, with both sides arriving at this fixture in poor form and with very different problems to solve.

Tite's Botafogo sit 13th in the table and have won just once in their last five league matches. Back-to-back defeats against Vasco da Gama and Mirassol have stalled their season at a critical stage, and another loss here would drag them uncomfortably close to the relegation places.

Chapecoense, managed by Lacerda, are in a far more desperate position. The visitors arrive in 20th place, bottom of the Serie A table, and have lost four of their last five matches, including a 4-0 defeat to Vitoria and a 1-4 hammering at Athletico Paranaense.

For Botafogo, this is the kind of home fixture they need to win. They showed attacking quality in their 3-2 victory over Gremio earlier in the season, but that result has been the exception rather than the rule in recent weeks.

Chapecoense will point to their away win at Corinthians as proof they can cause problems, but their overall record makes it difficult to be optimistic about their chances here.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Botafogo RJ vs Chapecoense AF live.

How to watch Botafogo RJ vs Chapecoense AF with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Botafogo RJ vs Chapecoense AF Probable lineups

Manager

  • Tite

Tite leads Botafogo RJ into this fixture, though no confirmed probable lineup, injury list, or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Lacerda takes charge of Chapecoense AF for this match, with the away side also without publicly confirmed team news at this stage. Further details on their squad will be provided as official information becomes available.

Form

BRJ

BRJ - Form

BGT
D1-1
GRE
W3-2
MIR
L2-0
VAS
L1-2
COR
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
CHA

CHA - Form

COR
W1-2
INT
L1-2
CAM
D1-1
VIT
L4-0
APR
L1-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Botafogo have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Coritiba, and they also lost 1-2 to Vasco da Gama during that run. The 3-2 win over Gremio remains their standout result in this period. Across those five fixtures, Botafogo scored eight goals and conceded six.

Chapecoense have managed just one win from their last five Serie A games, losing three and drawing one. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-4 defeat to Athletico Paranaense, and they also suffered a 4-0 loss to Vitoria. Their sole win came away at Corinthians, where they claimed a 1-2 victory. Across those five matches, Chapecoense scored five goals and conceded nine.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Botafogo RJDrawChapecoense AF
3
1
1
Cup
Chapecoense AF badge
Chapecoense AF
CHA
2
Botafogo RJ badge
Botafogo RJ
BRJ
0
FT
Cup
Botafogo RJ badge
Botafogo RJ
BRJ
1
Chapecoense AF badge
Chapecoense AF
CHA
0
FT
Serie A
Chapecoense AF badge
Chapecoense AF
CHA
1
Botafogo RJ badge
Botafogo RJ
BRJ
4
FT
Serie A
Chapecoense AF badge
Chapecoense AF
CHA
0
Botafogo RJ badge
Botafogo RJ
BRJ
1
FT
Serie A
Botafogo RJ badge
Botafogo RJ
BRJ
0
Chapecoense AF badge
Chapecoense AF
CHA
0
FT
6Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a Cup fixture in May 2026, when Chapecoense AF hosted Botafogo and won 2-0. Botafogo claimed a 1-0 win in the reverse Cup tie the month before, and they also won 4-1 when the sides met in Serie A in April 2026. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, Botafogo hold the stronger overall record, with the series producing a mix of results across both cup and league competition.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FlamengoFlamengoFLA
3019745825+3364
W
D
W
W
W
2
PalmeirasPalmeirasSEP
3018935222+3063
W
W
D
W
D
3
Athletico ParanaenseAthletico ParanaenseAPR
3015874935+1453
W
D
W
D
L
4
FluminenseFluminenseFLU
3014974837+1151
L
W
W
L
W
5
BahiaBahiaBAH
30131074436+849
W
L
L
W
W
6
CruzeiroCruzeiroCRU
30146104644+248
L
W
W
L
W
7
Atletico MGAtletico MGCAM
3013894135+647
W
D
W
D
W
8
Santos FCSantos FCSAN
30119104645+142
L
D
W
W
W
9
Red Bull BragantinoRed Bull BragantinoBGT
30117123835+340
W
D
L
L
D
10
Sao PauloSao PauloSAP
30116133535039
W
L
L
W
L
11
CoritibaCoritibaCOR
30109113848-1039
D
L
L
D
L
12
VitoriaVitoriaVIT
30106143344-1136
L
W
L
D
W
13
Botafogo RJBotafogo RJBRJ
3099124348-536
D
L
L
W
D
14
Vasco da GamaVasco da GamaVAS
2998123642-635
D
W
W
W
L
15
MirassolMirassolMIR
3089133444-1033
L
D
W
D
W
16
CorinthiansCorinthiansCOR
3088143138-732
L
L
L
L
L
17
InternacionalInternacionalINT
30711123338-532
D
W
L
W
L
18
GremioGremioGRE
30710133240-831
D
D
D
L
L
19
RemoRemoREM
30510153348-1525
D
D
L
L
L
20
Chapecoense AFChapecoense AFCHA
2939173061-3118
L
L
D
L
W
Copa Libertadores
Copa Libertadores Qualification
Copa Sudamericana
Relegation

In the Serie A table, Botafogo RJ sit 13th while Chapecoense AF are 20th, giving this fixture clear implications at both ends of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Botafogo RJ vs Chapecoense AF today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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