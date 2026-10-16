Serie A - Game Week 31 17 Oct 2026 - 17:00

Today's game between Botafogo RJ and Chapecoense AF will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 5:00 PM.

Botafogo RJ vs Chapecoense AF is available to watch live, with TV channel and live stream options listed below.

Botafogo RJ host Chapecoense AF in Serie A, with both sides arriving at this fixture in poor form and with very different problems to solve.

Tite's Botafogo sit 13th in the table and have won just once in their last five league matches. Back-to-back defeats against Vasco da Gama and Mirassol have stalled their season at a critical stage, and another loss here would drag them uncomfortably close to the relegation places.

Chapecoense, managed by Lacerda, are in a far more desperate position. The visitors arrive in 20th place, bottom of the Serie A table, and have lost four of their last five matches, including a 4-0 defeat to Vitoria and a 1-4 hammering at Athletico Paranaense.

For Botafogo, this is the kind of home fixture they need to win. They showed attacking quality in their 3-2 victory over Gremio earlier in the season, but that result has been the exception rather than the rule in recent weeks.

Chapecoense will point to their away win at Corinthians as proof they can cause problems, but their overall record makes it difficult to be optimistic about their chances here.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Botafogo RJ vs Chapecoense AF live.

How to watch Botafogo RJ vs Chapecoense AF with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tite leads Botafogo RJ into this fixture, though no confirmed probable lineup, injury list, or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Lacerda takes charge of Chapecoense AF for this match, with the away side also without publicly confirmed team news at this stage. Further details on their squad will be provided as official information becomes available.

Form

Botafogo have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Coritiba, and they also lost 1-2 to Vasco da Gama during that run. The 3-2 win over Gremio remains their standout result in this period. Across those five fixtures, Botafogo scored eight goals and conceded six.

Chapecoense have managed just one win from their last five Serie A games, losing three and drawing one. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-4 defeat to Athletico Paranaense, and they also suffered a 4-0 loss to Vitoria. Their sole win came away at Corinthians, where they claimed a 1-2 victory. Across those five matches, Chapecoense scored five goals and conceded nine.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a Cup fixture in May 2026, when Chapecoense AF hosted Botafogo and won 2-0. Botafogo claimed a 1-0 win in the reverse Cup tie the month before, and they also won 4-1 when the sides met in Serie A in April 2026. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, Botafogo hold the stronger overall record, with the series producing a mix of results across both cup and league competition.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Botafogo RJ sit 13th while Chapecoense AF are 20th, giving this fixture clear implications at both ends of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Botafogo RJ vs Chapecoense AF today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: