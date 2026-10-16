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NWSL
team-logoBoston Legacy FC
team-logoRacing Louisville
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Watch Boston Legacy FC vs Racing Louisville NWSL soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Boston Legacy FC vs Racing Louisville
Boston Legacy FC
Racing Louisville
NWSL

How to watch the NWSL match between Boston Legacy FC and Racing Louisville, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
NWSL - Game Week 26

Today's game between Boston Legacy FC and Racing Louisville will kick off at Oct 16, 2026, 8:00 PM.

This NWSL fixture is available to stream live. TV channel and live stream details for Boston Legacy FC vs Racing Louisville are listed below.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

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Boston Legacy FC host Racing Louisville in an NWSL regular season fixture, with both sides looking to arrest difficult runs of form as the season reaches its final stretch.

Boston, managed by Filipa Patao, come into this match having won three of their last five league games. Their most recent outing produced an impressive 4-2 victory over Portland Thorns, a result that will have lifted confidence around the squad.

Racing Louisville arrive in considerably worse shape. Beverly Yanez's side have won none of their last five NWSL matches, picking up just a single point from a draw with Utah Royals. A 2-0 defeat to San Diego Wave FC was their previous result before that draw, and the goals have dried up badly on the road.

The standings reflect the gap between these two clubs at this stage of the season. Boston will be eager to build on their recent upturn, while Louisville desperately need to find a way to stop the rot.

The one previous meeting in this dataset ended in a heavy 4-1 win for Racing Louisville, so Yanez's side will take some confidence from that result even if their current form tells a very different story.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this NWSL clash live, read on.

How to watch Boston Legacy FC vs Racing Louisville with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Boston Legacy FC vs Racing Louisville Probable lineups

Manager

  • F. Patao

Filipa Patao's Boston Legacy FC have not confirmed their probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Racing Louisville, head coach Beverly Yanez has similarly not released a projected XI, with no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed at this stage. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

BOL

BOL - Form

UTA
W1-2
WAS
W0-3
HOD
L1-2
OLR
L2-0
POT
W2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
RLO

RLO - Form

ANG
L0-2
GOT
L1-2
BAY
L2-0
SDW
L0-2
UTA
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/9
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Boston Legacy FC have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five NWSL matches, making them the in-form side heading into this fixture. Their most recent result was a 4-2 victory over Portland Thorns, and they also claimed a 3-0 win away at Washington Spirit during this run. Across those five games, Boston have scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Racing Louisville's recent record makes for difficult reading. Yanez's side have lost four of their last five NWSL games, with their only point coming from a 1-1 draw with Utah Royals on October 3. Prior to that draw, Louisville suffered defeats to San Diego Wave FC, Bay FC, Gotham FC, and Angel City FC, scoring just two goals across those four losses.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Boston Legacy FCDrawRacing Louisville
0
0
1
NWSL
Racing Louisville badge
Racing Louisville
RLO
4
Boston Legacy FC badge
Boston Legacy FC
BOL
1
FT
1Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals1/1
Both teams scored1/1

The only meeting between these two clubs in the available data took place on August 15, 2026, when Racing Louisville beat Boston Legacy FC 4-1 in an NWSL fixture at Louisville's home ground. That result represents the sole head-to-head reference point for this matchup.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Gotham FCGotham FCGOT
2716743521+1455
D
W
W
W
L
2
San Diego Wave FCSan Diego Wave FCSDW
2716384028+1251
W
W
W
W
L
3
Washington SpiritWashington SpiritWAS
2715483926+1349
W
L
W
L
W
4
Utah RoyalsUtah RoyalsUTA
2714494435+946
D
W
L
W
L
5
Kansas City CurrentKansas City CurrentKAN
2713594838+1044
W
W
L
D
W
6
Angel City FCAngel City FCANG
2712784529+1643
D
W
W
W
D
7
Portland ThornsPortland ThornsPOT
2712784539+643
L
D
W
D
L
8
North Carolina CourageNorth Carolina CourageNCC
27133115039+1142
W
L
L
L
W
9
Seattle Reign FCSeattle Reign FCOLR
27124113332+140
L
W
L
L
W
10
Denver Summit FCDenver Summit FCDNS
2710894537+838
W
L
W
D
D
11
Orlando PrideOrlando PrideORL
27103143643-733
L
W
L
D
W
12
Houston DashHouston DashHOD
2786133439-530
L
D
W
L
L
13
Boston Legacy FCBoston Legacy FCBOL
2785143646-1029
W
L
L
W
W
14
Bay FCBay FCBAY
2775152842-1426
L
L
W
D
L
15
Racing LouisvilleRacing LouisvilleRLO
2773173652-1624
D
L
L
L
L
16
Chicago StarsChicago StarsCST
2752201563-4817
L
L
L
D
L
Championship Playoff

In the NWSL table, Boston Legacy FC sit in 13th place while Racing Louisville occupy 15th. Both clubs are in the bottom half of the standings, but Boston's superior position means a win here would help them pull further clear of the relegation zone, while Louisville are in pressing need of points to avoid finishing at the foot of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Boston Legacy FC vs Racing Louisville today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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