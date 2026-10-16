NWSL - Game Week 26 16 Oct 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Boston Legacy FC and Racing Louisville will kick off at Oct 16, 2026, 8:00 PM.

This NWSL fixture is available to stream live. TV channel and live stream details for Boston Legacy FC vs Racing Louisville are listed below.

Boston Legacy FC host Racing Louisville in an NWSL regular season fixture, with both sides looking to arrest difficult runs of form as the season reaches its final stretch.

Boston, managed by Filipa Patao, come into this match having won three of their last five league games. Their most recent outing produced an impressive 4-2 victory over Portland Thorns, a result that will have lifted confidence around the squad.

Racing Louisville arrive in considerably worse shape. Beverly Yanez's side have won none of their last five NWSL matches, picking up just a single point from a draw with Utah Royals. A 2-0 defeat to San Diego Wave FC was their previous result before that draw, and the goals have dried up badly on the road.

The standings reflect the gap between these two clubs at this stage of the season. Boston will be eager to build on their recent upturn, while Louisville desperately need to find a way to stop the rot.

The one previous meeting in this dataset ended in a heavy 4-1 win for Racing Louisville, so Yanez's side will take some confidence from that result even if their current form tells a very different story.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this NWSL clash live, read on.

How to watch Boston Legacy FC vs Racing Louisville with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Filipa Patao's Boston Legacy FC have not confirmed their probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Racing Louisville, head coach Beverly Yanez has similarly not released a projected XI, with no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed at this stage. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Boston Legacy FC have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five NWSL matches, making them the in-form side heading into this fixture. Their most recent result was a 4-2 victory over Portland Thorns, and they also claimed a 3-0 win away at Washington Spirit during this run. Across those five games, Boston have scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Racing Louisville's recent record makes for difficult reading. Yanez's side have lost four of their last five NWSL games, with their only point coming from a 1-1 draw with Utah Royals on October 3. Prior to that draw, Louisville suffered defeats to San Diego Wave FC, Bay FC, Gotham FC, and Angel City FC, scoring just two goals across those four losses.

Head-to-Head Record

The only meeting between these two clubs in the available data took place on August 15, 2026, when Racing Louisville beat Boston Legacy FC 4-1 in an NWSL fixture at Louisville's home ground. That result represents the sole head-to-head reference point for this matchup.

Standings

In the NWSL table, Boston Legacy FC sit in 13th place while Racing Louisville occupy 15th. Both clubs are in the bottom half of the standings, but Boston's superior position means a win here would help them pull further clear of the relegation zone, while Louisville are in pressing need of points to avoid finishing at the foot of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Boston Legacy FC vs Racing Louisville today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: