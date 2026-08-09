NWSL 9 Aug 2026 - 16:00

Today's game between Boston Legacy FC and Portland Thorns will kick-off at Aug 9, 2026, 4:00 PM.

Boston Legacy FC vs Portland Thorns is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Boston Legacy FC host Portland Thorns in NWSL action, with Filipa Patao's side looking to build on a mixed run of results at home.

Boston come into this fixture sitting 12th in the NWSL standings, and they will be eager to put distance between themselves and the bottom of the table. Their recent form has been inconsistent, but wins over Kansas City Current and Orlando Pride show they are capable of taking points from quality opposition.

Portland arrive in contrasting circumstances. Robert Vilahamn's side sit sixth in the league, but their recent form tells a more troubled story. Three defeats in their last four outings, including a 5-1 loss to Utah Royals, have applied pressure ahead of this road trip.

The Thorns did show they can score freely earlier in the summer, putting four past Racing Louisville, but defensive frailties have crept back in at an awkward moment in the season.

For Boston, this is a chance to climb the table against a Portland side that has looked vulnerable on the road. Patao will want her team to exploit that.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Boston Legacy FC vs Portland Thorns, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Boston Legacy FC vs Portland Thorns with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Boston Legacy FC are managed by Filipa Patao, though no confirmed injury or suspension news is currently available for the home side. No probable starting lineup has been released ahead of the match. Portland Thorns head coach Robert Vilahamn is also without a confirmed team sheet at this stage, with no injuries or suspensions listed for the visitors. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Form

Boston Legacy FC have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Denver Summit FC on August 3, while prior to that they beat Kansas City Current 1-0. Boston have scored five goals and conceded four in that stretch, with back-to-back wins against Orlando Pride and Chicago Stars earlier in the run demonstrating their ability to string results together.

Portland Thorns have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five NWSL fixtures. Their most recent match ended in a heavy 5-1 defeat to Utah Royals on August 2. The Thorns did draw 2-2 with Gotham FC before that, but losses to Denver Summit FC and Seattle Reign FC highlight a difficult period. Portland have scored eight goals across those five games but conceded ten, pointing to defensive issues that Vilahamn will need to address.





Head-to-Head Record





Head-to-head data between Boston Legacy FC and Portland Thorns is not currently available for this fixture.

Standings

In the NWSL table, Boston Legacy FC currently sit 12th, while Portland Thorns are placed sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Boston Legacy FC vs Portland Thorns today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: