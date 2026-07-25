Today's game between Boston Legacy FC and Kansas City Current will kick-off at Jul 25, 2026, 5:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Boston Legacy FC vs Kansas City Current is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

Boston Legacy FC host Kansas City Current in an NWSL regular season fixture, with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into the match.

Boston come into this game sitting 14th in the NWSL table, under pressure to pick up points and climb away from the bottom of the standings. Filipa Patao's side have shown they can compete, but consistency has been a problem.

Legacy's most recent outing ended in a 1-2 defeat to Washington Spirit, snapping a two-game winning run that had included victories over Orlando Pride and Chicago Stars. That earlier form showed Boston are capable of stringing results together.

Kansas City Current arrive in stronger shape. Chris Armas's side sit sixth in the table and have won three of their last five NWSL matches, with their most recent result a 2-2 draw at San Diego Wave FC.

The Current have already beaten Boston once this season, a 1-0 win back in May, and will look to build on that record on the road.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Legacy FC vs Kansas City Current, including TV channel and live stream details, read on below.

How to watch Boston Legacy FC vs Kansas City Current with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Boston Legacy FC are managed by Filipa Patao. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no confirmed lineup has been released ahead of this fixture.

Kansas City Current are led by Chris Armas. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the visitors either. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news emerges.

Form

Boston Legacy FC have won two, lost two, and drawn one of their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 home defeat to Washington Spirit on July 19. Before that, Boston had won back-to-back games, beating Orlando Pride 1-0 on July 15 and Chicago Stars 2-0 on July 11. Their only draw in the run came in a 2-2 result against Bay FC on July 5.

Kansas City Current have won three, lost one, and drawn one of their last five NWSL outings. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw away at San Diego Wave FC on July 18. Prior to that, the Current suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Orlando Pride on July 11, but had won their two matches before that, including a 3-0 away win over Denver Summit and a 1-0 home victory over Boston Legacy in May.





Head-to-Head Record

BOL Last match KAN 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Kansas City Current 1 - 0 Boston Legacy FC 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on May 30, 2026, when Kansas City Current beat Boston Legacy FC 1-0 in an NWSL fixture. That is the only meeting between the two sides in the available head-to-head record, with Kansas City taking all three points on that occasion.

Standings

In the current NWSL standings, Kansas City Current sit sixth while Boston Legacy FC are placed 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Boston Legacy FC vs Kansas City Current today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: