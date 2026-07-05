Today's game between Boston Legacy FC and Bay FC will kick-off at Jul 5, 2026, 12:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Boston Legacy FC vs Bay FC will be broadcast live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Boston Legacy FC host Bay FC in an NWSL regular season fixture, with both sides arriving off the back of difficult recent runs.

Filipa Patao's Boston side have struggled for consistency, picking up just one win across their last five league outings. Back-to-back defeats to Kansas City Current and Seattle Reign have left them rooted near the bottom of the table.

Bay FC come into this match in equally troubled form. Emma Coates' side have lost three straight NWSL games, conceding six goals in that run, and have yet to win in their last five matches across all competitions.

The two clubs met just weeks ago, playing out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture. Neither side managed to pull clear on that occasion, and a similarly tight contest looks probable here.

With both teams desperate for points in the lower half of the standings, this is a match that carries real weight for each side's season. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

How to watch Boston Legacy FC vs Bay FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Boston Legacy FC are managed by Filipa Patao, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Their projected XI has not been announced at this stage.

Bay FC head coach Emma Coates also has no reported injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture. A probable lineup for the visitors has yet to be released. Further team news updates will be added as they become available closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Boston Legacy FC have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five NWSL matches, scoring six goals and conceding six in that period. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Kansas City Current on May 30. Prior to that, they lost 2-1 to Seattle Reign, though they did claim a 2-1 victory over Orlando Pride earlier in May. The two draws, against Bay FC and Gotham FC, both finished 1-1.

Bay FC have won none of their last five NWSL games, collecting two draws and suffering three defeats. Their most recent match ended in a 3-1 loss to Orlando Pride on May 30. They also lost 1-0 to Chicago Stars and 2-0 to Portland Thorns in that run, with their only points coming from a 1-1 draw with Boston and a goalless stalemate against Utah Royals.





Head-to-Head Record

BOL Last match BAY 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Bay FC 1 - 1 Boston Legacy FC 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1





Boston Legacy FC and Bay FC have one recorded meeting in this dataset. The two sides drew 1-1 on May 16, 2026, in an NWSL fixture played at Bay FC's ground. That result is the sole head-to-head reference available, meaning broader historical patterns cannot be drawn from the available data.

Standings

In the NWSL table, Boston Legacy FC sit 14th while Bay FC are placed 13th, with both clubs separated by a single position in the lower half of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Boston Legacy FC vs Bay FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: