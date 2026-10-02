UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 3 2 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Bilino Polje Stadium

Today's game between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Sweden will kick off at Oct 2, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Sweden is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus, and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Bosnia and Herzegovina host Sweden at Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica on Friday, October 2, in UEFA Nations League B Group 4. It is a fixture that carries real weight in the promotion race, with Sweden arriving as group leaders and the Dragons looking to strengthen their own position at home.

Sergej Barbarez's Bosnia come into this match having beaten Romania 4-2 in their most recent outing, a result that gives them confidence heading into a home fixture. Their World Cup campaign this summer, which included a last-16 appearance, showed the Dragons are capable of competing at the highest level.

Graham Potter's Sweden head to Zenica on the back of a perfect Nations League start. Two wins from two — a 2-1 victory over Romania and a 3-1 win over Poland — have put them top of the group and in commanding form.

Viktor Gyokeres has been central to that momentum. The Arsenal striker scored in the win over Romania and was again the focal point against Poland, proving difficult to contain despite physical defending throughout.

There is one notable absence for Sweden. Alexander Isak was sent home from the squad after picking up a foot injury during the Romania match and will play no part in Zenica.

The occasion carries additional significance on the home side. Bosnian legend Edin Dzeko is set to retire from international football after this match, bringing the curtain down on a 19-year career that saw him become his country's most capped player and all-time top scorer.

For those looking to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Sweden live, TV channel and stream information is listed below.

How to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Sweden with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sergej Barbarez has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension concerns have been reported for Bosnia and Herzegovina. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Graham Potter's Sweden are without Alexander Isak, who was sent home from the squad after sustaining a foot injury in the Nations League opener against Romania. No further injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the away side at this stage.

Form

Bosnia and Herzegovina have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 4-2 victory over Romania in the Nations League, and they also drew 0-0 with Poland in their opening group fixture. At the World Cup, they beat Qatar 3-1 but lost 4-1 to Switzerland and 2-0 to the United States. Across those five matches, the Dragons scored ten goals and conceded eight.

Sweden have won four and lost one of their last five matches. They beat Poland 3-1 in their most recent outing and followed that up from an earlier 2-1 win over Romania, giving them a perfect Nations League record so far. Their only defeat in the run came at the World Cup, a 3-0 loss to France in the Round of 32. Potter's side scored eight goals and conceded six across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 0 0 1 Friendlies Sweden SWE 4 Bosnia and Herzegovina BIH 2 FT 2 Goals Scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1 / 1 Both teams scored 1 / 1

The only previous meeting between these sides was a friendly in May 2010, when Sweden won 4-2. That single fixture represents the full head-to-head record between the two nations, meaning Friday's match in Zenica will be just their second competitive or non-competitive encounter.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Sweden SWE 2 2 0 0 5 2 +3 6 W W 2 Bosnia and Herzegovina BIH 2 1 1 0 4 2 +2 4 W D 3 Poland POL 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1 L D 4 Romania ROU 2 0 0 2 3 6 -3 0 L L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Sweden lead Group 4 heading into this fixture, while Bosnia and Herzegovina sit second. A Sweden win would consolidate their position at the top and put pressure on the rest of the group, while a home victory for Bosnia would close the gap and strengthen their own promotion credentials.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Sweden today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: