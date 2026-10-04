UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 4 5 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Bilino Polje Stadium

Today's game between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Poland will kick off at Oct 5, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Poland is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Bosnia and Herzegovina host Poland at Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica in UEFA Nations League B Group 4, with both sides carrying very different momentum into the fixture.

Sergej Barbarez's side come into this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Sweden, a result that keeps them in second place in the group. Their campaign has been built on a strong defensive foundation at home, and they will look to exploit that advantage against a Poland side that has struggled for consistency.

The Dragons must now prepare without Edin Dzeko, who retired from international football following the Sweden draw and has since left the squad camp. His departure removes their most decorated player from the picture, but Barbarez has confirmed the group is focused on the task ahead.

Poland arrive in Zenica under pressure. Jan Urban's side have lost two of their last five matches and were beaten 3-1 by Sweden in their most recent Nations League outing. A second defeat in the group would leave them in a precarious position in the standings.

Robert Lewandowski leads the Poland attack and will be the focal point of Urban's approach, with the visitors needing a response after a difficult run of results.

This is a fixture with real implications for promotion and relegation in Group 4. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Poland live.

How to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Poland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sergej Barbarez is expected to name a side featuring Salko Hamzic in goal, with a back line of Tarik Muharemovic, Nikola Katic, Amar Memic, and Sead Kolasinac. Esmir Bajraktarevic, Armin Gigovic, Ivan Basic, and Kerim Alajbegovic are projected to feature in midfield, with Ermedin Demirovic and Haris Tabakovic leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, though the squad has navigated the emotional backdrop of Edin Dzeko's international retirement this week.

Jan Urban is set to start with Marcin Bulka in goal, supported by Jan Bednarek, Matty Cash, and Jakub Kiwior in defence, with Przemyslaw Frankowski also in the projected XI. Sebastian Szymanski, Wiktor Nowak, Nicola Zalewski, and Piotr Zielinski are named in midfield, with Karol Swiderski and Robert Lewandowski expected to lead the line. No injuries or suspensions are currently confirmed for the away squad.

Form

Bosnia and Herzegovina have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches, scoring ten goals and conceding eight. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw at home to Sweden, and they also beat Romania 4-2 in their previous Nations League fixture. The Dragons drew 0-0 with Poland in the group opener and suffered a 2-0 defeat to the United States at the World Cup, though they did beat Qatar 3-1 in the group stage of that tournament.

Poland have won two, drawn two, and lost once across their last five outings, with six goals scored and three conceded. Their most recent result was a 6-0 win over Romania, a sharp improvement after a 3-1 defeat to Sweden in the previous matchday. Urban's side also drew 0-0 with Bosnia and Herzegovina in the group opener and dropped points in back-to-back friendlies against Nigeria and Ukraine before the Nations League campaign began.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides met earlier in this Nations League campaign, drawing 0-0 in Warsaw on September 25. Poland have historically held the upper hand in this series, winning three of the five recorded meetings, including a 3-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 2020 Nations League. Bosnia's only win in the sequence came in that same campaign, a 1-2 result at home that went in Poland's favour as the away side. The sides have also shared two draws across the five fixtures, including a 2-2 result in a 2010 friendly.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Sweden SWE 3 2 1 0 6 3 +3 7 D W W 2 Bosnia and Herzegovina BIH 3 1 2 0 5 3 +2 5 D W D 3 Poland POL 3 1 1 1 7 3 +4 4 W L D 4 Romania ROU 3 0 0 3 3 12 -9 0 L L L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 4, Bosnia and Herzegovina sit second heading into this fixture, while Poland are third. Both sides need points to either consolidate or improve their position as the promotion race tightens.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Poland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: