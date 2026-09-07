Champions League - Game Week 1 8 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Signal Iduna Park

Today's game between Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal will kick off at Sep 8, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options for this Champions League fixture are listed below.

Borussia Dortmund host Villarreal at Signal Iduna Park in a Champions League fixture that pits a side riding early domestic momentum against a Spanish club in need of a response after a difficult start to their LaLiga campaign.

Niko Kovac's Dortmund arrive in strong form. A stunning three-goal second-half comeback secured a 3-2 Bundesliga win at Hoffenheim last weekend, and the squad looks reshaped and purposeful under Kovac's direction. Teenager Konstantinos Karetsas has drawn attention throughout pre-season, while Jobe Bellingham is expected to feature prominently in midfield.

The injury list remains a concern for the hosts. Giannis Konstantelias suffered a cruciate ligament injury on his Bundesliga debut and will miss several months, while Nico Schlotterbeck is also absent. Ramy Bensebaini serves a suspension, adding further strain to the defensive unit.

Villarreal arrive under pressure. Inigo Perez's side have taken one point from their last two LaLiga outings, including a 2-3 home defeat to Deportivo de A Coruna on September 5. Three points from nine available in the league is not the return the Yellow Submarine needed, and questions are beginning to build around their domestic form.

Juan Foyth is the only confirmed absentee for Villarreal, and Perez can otherwise call upon a relatively full squad. Gerard Moreno leads the attacking line in the projected XI, supported by Georges Mikautadze and Nicolas Pepe.

Dortmund hold a commanding head-to-head record in Champions League competition and will look to assert that advantage at Signal Iduna Park. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Niko Kovac is without several first-team players for this fixture. Filippo Mane, Emre Can, Mussa Kaba, Giannis Konstantelias, and Justin Lerma are all sidelined through injury, while Ramy Bensebaini and Nico Schlotterbeck are both unavailable due to suspension. Kovac's projected XI reads: Gregor Kobel; Joane Gadou, Daniel Svensson, Waldemar Anton, Julian Ryerson; Konstantinos Karetsas, Joey Veerman, Jobe Bellingham; Ethan Nwaneri, Maximilian Beier, Serhou Guirassy.

Villarreal are without Juan Foyth through injury, but Inigo Perez has no suspensions to contend with. His projected starting lineup is: Peter Gulacsi; Santiago Mourino, Logan Costa, Renato Veiga, Carlos Romero; Nicolas Pepe, Santi Comesana, Tajon Buchanan, Pape Gueye; Georges Mikautadze, Gerard Moreno. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Borussia Dortmund have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Bundesliga win at Hoffenheim on September 5, coming from two goals down in the second half. Before that, they beat HEBC Hamburg 5-0 in the DFB-Pokal and opened the Bundesliga season with a 2-0 win over Hamburger SV. Their only defeats in the sequence came against Bayern Munich in the Super Cup and Arsenal in a pre-season friendly. Dortmund have scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five outings.

Villarreal have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 LaLiga defeat at home to Deportivo de A Coruna on September 5. Before that, they drew 2-2 with Atletico Madrid and 2-2 with Racing Santander in their opening two league fixtures. Their only win in the run came in a pre-season friendly against Galatasaray. Villarreal have scored seven goals and conceded nine across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Champions League on November 25, 2025, when Borussia Dortmund hosted Villarreal at Signal Iduna Park and won 4-0. Prior to that, the sides drew 2-2 in a pre-season friendly in August 2024, and Villarreal won 2-0 in another pre-season fixture in July 2022. Across the three recorded meetings, Dortmund hold one win to Villarreal's one, with one draw, though Dortmund's most recent victory was the most emphatic of the series.

Standings

Both clubs are currently level on points in the Champions League table, with Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal each sitting in first position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: