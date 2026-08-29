Bundesliga - Game Week 1 29 Aug 2026 - 12:30 Signal Iduna Park

Today's game between Borussia Dortmund and Hamburger SV will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 12:30 PM.

Borussia Dortmund vs Hamburger SV is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. USA Network holds broadcast rights, with Telemundo carrying Spanish-language coverage. Streaming options include Fubo, Peacock, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV.

Borussia Dortmund open their Bundesliga campaign against Hamburger SV at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund. It is the first top-flight meeting between these two clubs at this ground since March 2026, when BVB won 3-2.

Niko Kovac's side arrive at this fixture with questions to answer. A 1-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Supercup last weekend left Dortmund's pre-season preparations under scrutiny, with veteran coach Ewald Lienen publicly criticising the team's approach and Kovac's handling of it.

Off the pitch, the situation around Fabio Silva adds another layer of uncertainty. Kovac was direct about the Portuguese forward's status at his pre-match press conference, making clear that Serhou Guirassy remains the first-choice striker. Silva, who has reportedly attracted interest from clubs in Spain and the Netherlands, may yet leave before the transfer window closes.

Hamburg arrive in good shape. Merlin Polzin's team beat SC Verl 3-0 in the DFB-Pokal on August 24, a result that gave them a confident start to the competitive season. They also drew 2-2 with Lille and beat Toulouse 2-1 during pre-season.

The visitors carry some transfer intrigue of their own. Barcelona reportedly submitted an opening offer for 16-year-old HSV defender Mikael Baza, cousin of Bayern Munich's Jonathan Tah, though Hamburg rejected it as insufficient.

BVB also have one eye on their Champions League group stage commitments, having been drawn against Inter Milan, Arsenal, Betis, Aston Villa, Villarreal, Bodo/Glimt, AEK Athens, and Sabah FK in the competition's league phase.

For those looking to watch the Bundesliga opener, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Hamburger SV with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Niko Kovac is without Nico Schlotterbeck, Mussa Kaba, and Emre Can through injury for the Bundesliga opener. No suspensions are in place for the home side. The projected XI for Dortmund reads: Gregor Kobel; Joane Gadou, Waldemar Anton, Ramy Bensebaini, Julian Ryerson; Daniel Svensson, Felix Nmecha, Joey Veerman; Giannis Konstantelias, Konstantinos Karetsas; Serhou Guirassy.

Merlin Polzin's Hamburg are missing Miro Muheim, Fernando Dickes, Warmed Omari, and Emir Sahiti. No suspensions affect the away squad. Hamburg's projected XI is: Daniel Heuer Fernandes; Sebastiaan Bornauw, Jordan Torunarigha, Nicolas Capaldo, Louis Lemke; Albert Sambi Lokonga, Albert Groenbaek; Bakery Jatta, Nicolai Remberg, Martin Adeline; Patson Daka. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Dortmund go into the Bundesliga season with a record of one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches. Their only victory came in a pre-season friendly against FC Tokyo. They drew 2-2 with Roma, lost 2-3 to Arsenal in a friendly, and fell 1-2 to Bayern Munich in the Supercup on August 22. Across those five games, BVB scored seven goals and conceded eight.

Hamburg's recent form tells a different story. Polzin's side have won three and drawn one of their last five, losing only once. The standout result was a 3-0 DFB-Pokal win at SC Verl on August 24. They also beat Toulouse 2-1 in pre-season and drew 2-2 with Lille. Their only defeat in that run was a 1-2 loss to Everton. Hamburg scored nine goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on March 21, 2026, when Borussia Dortmund beat Hamburger SV 3-2 in the Bundesliga at Signal Iduna Park. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at Hamburg's ground on November 8, 2025. Across the last five recorded Bundesliga meetings, Dortmund hold the better record, winning three times against one draw and one Hamburg victory, with the earlier results dating back to the 2017-18 season.

Standings

In the current Bundesliga table, Borussia Dortmund sit fourth while Hamburger SV are tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Hamburger SV today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: