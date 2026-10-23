Bundesliga - Game Week 7 24 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Signal Iduna Park

Today's game between Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 12:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt are listed below.

Borussia Dortmund host Eintracht Frankfurt at Signal Iduna Park in a Bundesliga fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides at this stage of the season.

Niko Kovac's side arrive into this match with some momentum restored. A 2-1 win over Sabah FK in Baku on matchday three of the Champions League group stage ended a run of three games without a victory, with Serhou Guirassy scoring twice to settle a contest that was tighter than Dortmund would have liked.

The BVB squad is not at full strength. Emre Can, Giannis Konstantelias, Justin Lerma, and Konstantinos Karetsas are all unavailable through injury, with Karetsas having picked up a ligament problem that ruled him out of the trip to Azerbaijan.

Eintracht Frankfurt make the trip to Westphalia under Adolf Huetter, sitting in mid-table and needing a result to keep pace with the clubs above them. The Eagles are without Jessic Ngankam, Malik Pimpong, Nnamdi Collins, and Oscar Hoejlund.

Frankfurt's season has had sharp contrasts. A 6-0 defeat at RB Leipzig sits alongside a composed 1-0 win over FC Köln, and Huetter will need a more consistent performance to trouble a Dortmund side playing at home.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt live.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Niko Kovac is set to be without four players through injury: Emre Can, Giannis Konstantelias, Justin Lerma, and Konstantinos Karetsas. Karetsas, who has been one of Dortmund's more creative presences this season, is sidelined with a ligament injury. The projected XI includes Gregor Kobel in goal, with Nico Schlotterbeck, Joane Gadou, and Waldemar Anton in defence, and Serhou Guirassy leading the attack.

Adolf Huetter's Frankfurt squad is also depleted, with Jessic Ngankam, Malik Pimpong, Nnamdi Collins, and Oscar Hoejlund all listed as unavailable. The projected XI features Noah Atubolu in goal, Mario Goetze in midfield, and Jonathan Burkardt up front alongside Younes Ebnoutalib. No suspensions are recorded for either side.

Form

Borussia Dortmund head into this fixture with a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Champions League win at Sabah FK, ending a winless run. Prior to that, a 0-0 draw at Union Berlin and a 0-1 loss to Bodø/Glimt had raised questions about the attack. Across the five games, Dortmund scored six goals and conceded five, with their only comfortable win coming against VfB Stuttgart.

Eintracht Frankfurt's last five matches show two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Bundesliga win over FC Köln, but that followed a heavy 6-0 defeat at RB Leipzig. Frankfurt scored eight goals across the five games and conceded nine, with a 4-0 friendly win over Eintracht Braunschweig inflating those attacking numbers.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Bundesliga on 8 May 2026, when Borussia Dortmund won 3-2 at Signal Iduna Park. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record is mixed: Dortmund have won twice, Frankfurt once, and two matches ended level. The sides drew 3-3 in Frankfurt in January 2026, while Dortmund won 2-0 at home in August 2024.

Standings

In the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund sit second, putting them firmly in contention at the top of the table, while Eintracht Frankfurt are eleventh, making this fixture a meeting between a side chasing the title race and one still working to climb into the upper half.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: