Championship - Game Week 1 15 Aug 2026 - 07:30 Toughsheet Community Stadium

Today's game between Bolton Wanderers and Preston North End will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 7:30 AM.

Bolton Wanderers vs Preston North End is available to watch live. The TV channel and live stream option for this Championship fixture is listed below.

Bolton Wanderers host Preston North End at the Toughsheet Community Stadium in the Championship, with Steven Schumacher's side looking to build on a promising start to the season.

Bolton sit third in the Championship table, a position that reflects genuine early-season momentum. They head into this fixture off the back of a Carabao Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, though their pre-season work showed enough promise to keep confidence high.

Preston, managed by Paul Heckingbottom, arrive in a more uncertain state. Sitting 14th in the standings, they have struggled for consistency and their pre-season form was patchy at best, with four losses from their last five matches across all competitions.

This is a Lancashire derby with real edge to it. Both clubs know each other well, and the Toughsheet Community Stadium tends to generate an atmosphere that raises the stakes for any visiting side.

For Preston, a positive result here would do much to settle nerves and provide a platform. For Bolton, three points would consolidate their place near the top of the table at an early but telling stage of the campaign.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Championship fixture, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Bolton Wanderers vs Preston North End with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bolton Wanderers manager Steven Schumacher has not confirmed his probable starting XI ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Paul Heckingbottom's Preston North End squad details are similarly unavailable at this stage, with no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or projected lineup released. Further team news is expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

Bolton Wanderers have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup, though they did beat NAC Breda 1-0 in a pre-season friendly the week prior. Bolton drew 1-1 with Fleetwood Town and 0-0 with Everton during pre-season, and opened their friendly schedule with a 3-1 win at Oldham Athletic. They scored six goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Preston North End's recent form makes for difficult reading. They won just once in their last five, beating Huddersfield Town on penalties in the Carabao Cup after a 1-1 draw, but lost their other four matches. Those defeats included a 1-0 loss to Stockport County, a 3-2 reverse against Bradford City, a 1-0 defeat to Cambridge United, and a 3-2 loss to Sheffield Wednesday. Preston conceded eight goals across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in a pre-season friendly on July 26, 2025, when Bolton Wanderers beat Preston North End 2-0 at home. Before that, Preston won 1-0 at Bolton in a 2021 friendly. Across the last five head-to-head matches on record, Bolton have won twice, Preston once, and two matches ended level, with the sides sharing 11 goals across those five encounters.

Standings

In the Championship table, Bolton Wanderers are currently third while Preston North End sit in 14th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bolton Wanderers vs Preston North End today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: