Serie A - Game Week 5 19 Sept 2026 - 09:00 Stadio Renato Dell'Ara

Today's game between Bologna and Torino will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 9:00 AM.

Bologna vs Torino is available to watch live via Paramount+ and Peacock. Broadcaster details and streaming options are listed below.

Bologna host Torino at the Stadio Renato Dell'Ara in Matchday 5 of the 2026/27 Serie A season, with both clubs looking to climb away from the wrong end of the table.

The rossoblù arrive at this fixture in turmoil. Four games in, Bologna have collected just one point, sitting 16th in the standings. The club has already moved to replace head coach Domenico Tedesco, with Raffaele Palladino set to take charge — making this fixture a potential first look at a new managerial era in Bologna.

Palladino, who previously stepped in mid-season at Atalanta, faces an immediate challenge. Bologna's winless run stretches back through defeats to Napoli, Atalanta, and Lazio, with their sole point coming from a 2-2 draw against Sassuolo.

Torino arrive in no better form. Ignazio Abate's side sit 14th and have won just once in their last five competitive outings, a 2-1 victory at Fiorentina in Serie A. They were beaten 2-0 by Roma last weekend, with Donyell Malen and Nicolo Pisilli on the scoresheet for the league leaders.

Neither side can afford another slip. For Bologna, the pressure is institutional as much as sporting. For Torino, a run of four defeats in five games across all competitions demands a response.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Bologna vs Torino live.

How to watch Bologna vs Torino with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bologna head into this match without Oussama El Azzouzi, Riccardo Orsolini, Artem Dovbyk, and Nadir Zortea through injury. With Palladino taking the reins, the projected XI includes Massimo Pessina in goal, with Federico Bernardeschi, Roberto Piccoli, and Nicolo Cambiaghi among those expected to start. Updates may be added closer to kick-off as the new coaching staff finalises preparations.

Torino are without Pietro Pellegri, Cesare Casadei, Franco Israel, and Che Adams. Abate's projected XI features Lucas Perri in goal, with Nikola Vlasic and Giovanni Simeone leading the attacking line. There are no suspensions reported for either side.

Form

Bologna have won none of their last five matches across all competitions, recording one draw and four defeats. Their only point came in a 2-2 draw with Sassuolo in Serie A, and their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss at home to Napoli. Across those five games, the rossoblù scored five goals and conceded five.

Torino have one win from their last five competitive matches, a 2-1 away victory over Fiorentina in Serie A. They have lost three of their last four league games, including a 0-2 defeat to Roma most recently, and were also eliminated from the Coppa Italia by Monza. Abate's side scored four goals and conceded six across that five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Torino hosted Bologna and lost 1-2 in a Serie A fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Bologna have won three times to Torino's one, with one draw. Bologna have scored nine goals in those encounters, conceding five.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Bologna sit 16th and Torino are 14th after four games played.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bologna vs Torino today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: