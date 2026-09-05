Serie A - Game Week 3 6 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Stadio Renato Dell'Ara

Today's game between Bologna and Sassuolo will kick off at Sep 6, 2026, 12:00 PM.

Bologna vs Sassuolo is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. Paramount+ and the CBS Sports Golazo Network both carry the fixture, while Peacock and Amazon Prime Video are also listed as broadcast options. Check the details below to find the right service for you.

Bologna host Sassuolo at Stadio Renato Dell'Ara in Serie A, with Domenico Tedesco's side desperate for their first points of the season after a difficult start to the 2026/27 campaign.

Tedesco has yet to register a league win. Bologna lost 1-0 to Lazio on matchday one, then suffered the same scoreline at Atalanta on matchday two, where a late long-range effort from Lazar Samardzic settled the contest in stoppage time.

The summer window brought notable changes to Bologna's squad. Jonathan Rowe departed for Atalanta in the final hours of the transfer deadline, with Samuel Mbangula arriving from Werder Brema as his replacement. The squad is still finding its shape under Tedesco.

Sassuolo arrive in better form. Alberto Aquilani's side beat Torino 2-1 in their most recent Serie A outing and also came through a Coppa Italia tie against Frosinone. Three wins from their last five across all competitions gives them genuine confidence heading into this fixture.

The visitors carry injury problems into the match, but their results have been encouraging. A win here would lift them firmly into the top half of the table and extend the gap between themselves and a Bologna side still searching for momentum.

For everything you need to watch this Serie A fixture live, the TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Bologna vs Sassuolo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Domenico Tedesco is without Riccardo Orsolini and Oussama El Azzouzi through injury as Bologna prepare for this fixture. The projected XI includes Lukasz Skorupski in goal, with a back line of Rahim Alhassane, Emil Holm, Torbjoern Lysaker Heggem, and Eivind Helland. Lewis Ferguson and Tommaso Pobega are named in midfield alongside Nicolo Cambiaghi, with Jens Odgaard, Federico Bernardeschi, and Roberto Piccoli making up the attacking line.

Alberto Aquilani faces a longer injury list on the Sassuolo side. Fali Cande, Ismael Kone, Daniel Boloca, Edoardo Pieragnolo, Sebastian Walukiewicz, and Yeferson Paz are all unavailable. The projected XI features Arijanet Muric in goal, with Fedde Leysen, Simone Cinquegrano, Josh Doig, and Jay Idzes in defence. Vasilije Adzic, Nemanja Matic, and Darryl Bakola are named in midfield, with Cristian Volpato, Armand Lauriente, and Kieron Bowie leading the attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Bologna have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, losing four. Both Serie A outings ended in 1-0 defeats, against Lazio and Atalanta respectively, and a 1-4 friendly loss to Pisa was among the low points of pre-season. Their only win in this run was a 3-1 friendly victory over Cambuur. Bologna have scored six goals and conceded seven across these five matches.

Sassuolo's record across their last five reads three wins and two losses. Their most recent result was a 1-1 Coppa Italia victory over Frosinone, which followed a 2-1 Serie A win against Torino. They also beat Cesena 3-0 in the Coppa Italia, but lost 2-1 to Atalanta in the league and 3-2 to Augsburg in pre-season. Sassuolo have scored nine goals and conceded nine across this five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-1, with Bologna winning at Sassuolo in a Serie A fixture on March 15, 2026. Before that, the two clubs drew 1-1 at Stadio Renato Dell'Ara on December 28, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings in Serie A, Bologna have won twice, Sassuolo once, and two matches have ended level.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Sassuolo sit 11th while Bologna are 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bologna vs Sassuolo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: