Champions League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Aspmyra Stadion

Today's game between Bodoe/Glimt and Borussia Dortmund will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 3:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Bodø/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund in the United States are listed below.

Borussia Dortmund travel to the Aspmyra Stadion in Bodø for a Champions League fixture against Bodø/Glimt, with Niko Kovac's side looking to build on their strong start to the European campaign.

Dortmund arrive in Norway in confident domestic form, sitting near the top of the Bundesliga after an unbeaten run that has included wins over VfB Stuttgart and Paderborn. Their most recent outing, however, ended in a 2-2 draw at home to Werder Bremen, a result that exposed a tendency to concede late and will have given Kovac cause for reflection.

The Dortmund manager has had a busy week off the pitch as well. He recently signed a new contract keeping him at Signal Iduna Park until 2029, a show of faith from the club that underlines the direction they believe the project is heading.

Bodø/Glimt, managed by Kjetil Knutsen, have been competitive domestically and will draw on the atmosphere at the compact Aspmyra Stadion, which has proven an uncomfortable venue for visiting European clubs. The Norwegian side have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, though a 5-0 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich earlier in the campaign illustrates the gap they must close against elite opposition.

The two clubs met in the Champions League in December 2025, when the fixture at Dortmund ended 2-2, so Bodø/Glimt know they are capable of taking points from this opponent.

With Dortmund sitting 11th in the Champions League standings and Bodø/Glimt down in 36th, the stakes are clear for both sides. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Champions League fixture live.

How to watch Bodoe/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Kjetil Knutsen's projected XI for Bodø/Glimt includes Nikita Haikin in goal, with a back line of Haitam Aleesami, Fredrik Andre Bjoerkan, Villads Nielsen, and Fredrik Sjoevold. Sondre Brunstad Fet, Patrick Berg, and Joshua Kitolano are named in midfield, with Sondre Auklend, Andreas Helmersen, and Ole Blomberg expected to lead the attack. Odin Luraas Bjoertuft is suspended and will play no part.

For Dortmund, Niko Kovac is set to be without Emre Can through injury. The away side's projected XI has Gregor Kobel in goal, with Daniel Svensson, Waldemar Anton, and Joane Gadou in defence alongside Joey Veerman. Marcel Sabitzer and Felix Nmecha are named in midfield, with Maximilian Beier, Konstantinos Karetsas, and Luca Reggiani supporting striker Serhou Guirassy.

Form

Bodø/Glimt head into this fixture with a mixed recent record of three wins, one defeat, and one further defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 victory over Kristiansund BK in the Eliteserien, and they also beat Sandefjord 3-2 earlier in September. The defeats came against Brann in the league and Bayern Munich in the Champions League, the latter a heavy 5-0 loss that serves as a reminder of the standard required at this level.

Dortmund's last five matches tell a more consistent story: four wins and one draw, with the draw being the 2-2 result against Werder Bremen in their most recent outing. Before that, they defeated VfB Stuttgart 1-0 in the Bundesliga and beat Villarreal 3-2 in the Champions League. They also claimed a comfortable 3-0 win over Paderborn, and their only dropped points across the five matches came in that late collapse against Bremen.

Head-to-Head Record

The only meeting between these two clubs in the provided record came in the Champions League in December 2025, when Borussia Dortmund hosted Bodø/Glimt and the match finished 2-2. That result means the head-to-head record across listed fixtures stands level, with neither side having taken a win from the encounter.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, Borussia Dortmund currently sit 11th, while Bodø/Glimt are placed 36th. Both clubs have work to do across the remainder of the league phase, giving this fixture added importance for their respective European ambitions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bodoe/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: