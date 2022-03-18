Watch: Bochum-Gladbach game cancelled in Bundesliga after linesman hint with pint

Vfl Bochum and Borussia Monchengladbach's Bundesliga clash was cancelled halfway through the second half on Friday evening after a linesman was hit by a beer cup on the head.

Assistant referee Christian Gittelmann was impacted by a flying pint in the 71st minute, with the visitors leading 2-0 at the time, leading to referee Benjamin Cortus to bring play to a halt.

Though the former was uninjured, the match was subsequently called off, with a decision to be made in the coming days by the DFB over whether the game will be awarded as a result to Gladbach.

Watch: Linesman hit with beer cup to bring Bundesliga game to early close

The match between VFL Bochum and Borussia Monchengladbach has been abandoned after the assistant referee was struck by an item from the crowd. pic.twitter.com/OKAIvaEWZy — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 18, 2022

