Liga Profesional - Game Week 9 11 Sept 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Boca Juniors and Central Cordoba de Santiago will kick off at Sep 11, 2026, 8:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Boca Juniors vs Central Cordoba de Santiago are listed below.

Boca Juniors host Central Cordoba de Santiago at La Bombonera in the Liga Profesional, with Rodolfo Arruabarrena's side looking to build on a strong week of results.

Boca arrive in excellent shape. A 1-0 victory over Sao Paulo in the Copa Sudamericana on September 9 followed a 2-2 Liga Profesional draw with Gimnasia Mendoza, and Arruabarrena's squad have now gone five matches across all competitions without defeat.

The hosts sit eighth in Clausura Group A, with ground to make up on the sides above them. A home win here would be a step in the right direction, and La Bombonera provides a formidable backdrop to push their case.

Central Cordoba arrive in far less comfortable form. Sebastian Dominguez's side have lost three of their last five Liga Profesional matches, including a 1-0 defeat to Independiente on September 6, and sit 13th in the Clausura Group A standings.

The visitors have managed just one win in that five-match stretch, a 2-1 away victory at Union in August, and have struggled to find consistency on the road. Dominguez will need a sharper performance if Central Cordoba are to take anything from Buenos Aires.

With Boca's continental commitments adding fixture congestion, squad management will be a factor. But at home, against a side in poor form, Arruabarrena's team will be expected to deliver.

For TV channel and live stream details, kick-off time, and everything else you need ahead of the match, read on below.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Central Cordoba de Santiago with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rodolfo Arruabarrena has no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture for Boca Juniors. No probable starting lineup has been released, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Sebastian Dominguez is similarly without confirmed squad information for Central Cordoba de Santiago. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away side, and further updates are expected as the match approaches.

Form

Boca Juniors have recorded three wins and two draws from their last five matches across all competitions, with no defeats in that run. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Copa Sudamericana win over Sao Paulo on September 9, while a 2-2 Liga Profesional draw with Gimnasia Mendoza on September 5 preceded it. A 1-0 win at Lanus on August 29 was their standout league result in the period. Boca have scored five goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Central Cordoba de Santiago have taken one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five Liga Profesional outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Independiente on September 6, following a 0-0 draw with Talleres on August 30. The sole win in the run came away at Union, 2-1, in August. Central Cordoba have scored three goals and conceded four across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on May 2, 2026, when Central Cordoba de Santiago hosted Boca Juniors in the Liga Profesional and lost 1-2. Before that, Boca drew 2-2 with Central Cordoba at home in the Liga Profesional in September 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, Boca Juniors hold a clear advantage, winning three times to Central Cordoba's zero, with two draws.

Standings

In Clausura Group A, Boca Juniors sit eighth and Central Cordoba de Santiago are 13th. In the Apertura Group A standings, Boca are second and Central Cordoba are 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Boca Juniors vs Central Cordoba de Santiago today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: