Watch: Benzema weaves through Denmark defence to cap brilliant French team goal

The Ballon d'Or favourite added another impressive effort to his 2022 collection

Karim Benzema weaved through Denmark's defence to finish off a brilliant team goal for France in the Nations League on Friday against Denmark.

Benzema played a one-two on the wing with Christopher Nkunku before evading two men in the box and calmly finishing past Kasper Schmeichel.

The goal gave France a 1-0 second-half advantage.

Watch: Benzema caps brilliant team goal