Watch: Benzema weaves through Denmark defence to cap brilliant French team goal

Dan Bernstein|
Karim Benzema France 2022Getty Images
UEFA Nations League

The Ballon d'Or favourite added another impressive effort to his 2022 collection

Karim Benzema weaved through Denmark's defence to finish off a brilliant team goal for France in the Nations League on Friday against Denmark.

Benzema played a one-two on the wing with Christopher Nkunku before evading two men in the box and calmly finishing past Kasper Schmeichel.

The goal gave France a 1-0 second-half advantage.

Watch: Benzema caps brilliant team goal

