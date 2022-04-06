Watch: Benzema takes over Champions League quarter-final for Real Madrid with stunning headed goals

Karim Benzema took over Real Madrid's Champions League quarter-final clash against Chelsea with two headed goals in three minutes on Wednesday.

The stunning goals came in the 21st and 24th minutes to put his side in control at Stamford Bridge in the first leg.

Benzema is coming off a hat-trick in the last 16 against Paris Saint-Germain and has carried his excellent form into the latest round.

Watch: Benzema takes over UCL quarter-final with stunning headers

TWO GOALS IN THREE MINUTES FOR KARIM BENZEMA. 💥



The ball from Luka Modric though. 😍 pic.twitter.com/uKKoP2SU0S — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 6, 2022

KARIM BENZEMA STOP THAT! 🎯



He had no right to score that! Ridiculous header 💥#UCL pic.twitter.com/jWtW2l1kcZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 6, 2022

The ball by Modric 🤤

The precision from Benzema 👌



The Frenchman is on fire. Real Madrid are on fire.



They lead 2-0 at Stamford Bridge! 🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/YJFTQec6qm — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 6, 2022 Benzema's UCL scoring form The striker has now scored five Champions League goals in 53 minutes dating back to the second leg of the last 16 against PSG. He has 10 goals in the competition this season. Karim Benzema's last #UCL game and tonight (so far!) 😵



⚽️ 61' vs PSG

⚽️ 76' vs PSG

⚽️ 78' vs PSG

⚽️ 21' vs Chelsea

⚽️ 24' vs Chelsea



Five goals in 53 minutes. pic.twitter.com/qcpWy5brJ0 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 6, 2022

