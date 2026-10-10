Liga Portugal - Game Week 8 11 Oct 2026 - 13:00 Estadio da Luz

Today's game between Benfica and Vitoria de Guimaraes will kick off at Oct 11, 2026, 1:00 PM.

Benfica vs Vitoria de Guimaraes is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Benfica host Vitoria de Guimaraes at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon in a Liga Portugal fixture that pits the title contenders against a side battling at the wrong end of the table.

Marco Silva's side come into this match sitting third in the Liga Portugal standings, looking to put a recent league defeat behind them and build on a strong run of domestic form.

Benfica's most recent Liga Portugal result was a 3-1 loss to FC Porto, a setback that will have sharpened focus ahead of a home fixture they will be expected to win.

Vitoria de Guimaraes arrive in Lisbon in difficult form and sitting 14th in the table. Coach Tiago Margarido's side have managed just one win in their last five Liga Portugal outings and have struggled for consistency throughout the early part of the campaign.

The visitors drew 1-1 with Moreirense in their most recent match, a result that does little to ease concerns about their position in the standings.

Benfica have the advantage of home support and a dominant recent record against this opponent. The Estadio da Luz crowd will expect a statement performance.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga Portugal fixture live.

How to watch Benfica vs Vitoria de Guimaraes with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Marco Silva is without several players for this fixture. Jakub Kaminski, Enzo Barrenechea, Georgiy Sudakov, and Leandro Barreiro are all listed as injured and will not be available. Clement Lenglet is suspended and will also miss out.

Vitoria de Guimaraes have no injuries listed ahead of the trip to Lisbon, though Alioune Ndoye is suspended and unavailable for selection. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Benfica have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, losing only once. Their run includes a 4-0 win at Moreirense and a 3-1 home victory over Gil Vicente in Liga Portugal, as well as a 2-0 win over AC Milan in the Europa League. The defeat came against FC Porto, a 3-1 loss in the league. Across the five matches, Benfica scored 10 goals and conceded four.

Vitoria de Guimaraes have taken just four points from their last five Liga Portugal games, recording one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent match ended 1-1 against Moreirense. They lost to both Academico Viseu and Braga in that run, scoring only three goals across all five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 3-0 victory for Benfica at the Estadio da Luz in March 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches in Liga Portugal, Benfica have won four, with one draw, and have not lost to Vitoria de Guimaraes in that period. Benfica have scored 11 goals and conceded just two across those five fixtures.

Standings

Benfica sit third in the Liga Portugal, placing them firmly in the title conversation, while Vitoria de Guimaraes are 14th, deep in the relegation battle. The gap between the sides underlines the contrasting pressures each team carries into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Benfica vs Vitoria de Guimaraes today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: