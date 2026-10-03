CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 3 3 Oct 2026 - 22:00

Today's game between Belize and French Guiana will kick off at Oct 3, 2026, 10:00 PM.

Belize vs French Guiana is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options for this CONCACAF Nations League fixture are listed below.

Belize host French Guiana in CONCACAF Nations League Group B4, with both sides needing points to stay relevant in a competitive four-team table.

Belize arrive in good shape after a 1-0 away win over Sint Maarten on September 27, a result that lifted them to second in the group. They will be looking to build on that momentum in front of their own supporters.

French Guiana's situation is more pressing. A 2-1 defeat to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on September 26 left them third in the group, and they have not won any of their last five competitive matches.

The two sides have met regularly in recent CONCACAF Nations League cycles, producing tight results across both legs in the 2024 campaign. Belize will feel the home advantage gives them a genuine edge here.

For French Guiana, this is a match they cannot afford to lose if they want to stay in contention. Their defensive record has been a concern, and Belize showed in their opening fixture that they can win away from home.

TV channel and live stream information for this fixture is listed below.

How to watch Belize vs French Guiana with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Belize ahead of this fixture. Details on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

French Guiana have also not released official squad information at this stage. Updates on their availability and expected starting XI will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Belize have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 away win over Sint Maarten in the CONCACAF Nations League on September 27, though they followed that with a 0-1 home defeat to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on September 30. Earlier in that run, they lost 3-1 to Guyana in a March 2026 friendly. Across their last five matches, Belize have scored 10 goals and conceded 11, reflecting a side that creates chances but has struggled for defensive consistency.

French Guiana have won one and lost three of their last five matches, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Sint Maarten in the CONCACAF Nations League on September 29, though prior to that they fell 2-1 to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on September 26. They drew 2-2 with Belize in November 2024. Across those five matches, French Guiana have scored seven goals and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2024, when French Guiana and Belize drew 2-2 in the CONCACAF Nations League. Earlier that same month, Belize won 2-1 when hosting the fixture. Across the last five recorded meetings in the CONCACAF Nations League, Belize have won twice, French Guiana have won twice, and one match ended level.

Standings

B Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Saint Vincent and The Grenadines VCT 2 2 0 0 3 1 +2 6 W W 2 French Guiana GUF 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3 W L 3 Belize BLZ 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3 L W 4 Sint Maarten SIM 2 0 0 2 0 2 -2 0 L L Promotion Relegation

Belize sit second in CONCACAF Nations League Group B4, with French Guiana third. A win for the home side would put pressure on the group leaders, while French Guiana need a positive result to avoid being cut adrift in the lower half of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Belize vs French Guiana today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: