Liga Profesional - Game Week 10 20 Sept 2026 - 18:15

Today's game between Belgrano and Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 6:15 PM.

Belgrano vs Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Belgrano host Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto in a Liga Profesional fixture, with Ricardo Zielinski's side looking to end a run of poor results and climb the Clausura Group B table.

Belgrano have not won in their last three Liga Profesional outings. Back-to-back draws were followed by a defeat to Defensa y Justicia, and that lack of momentum will concern Zielinski as his side attempt to put distance between themselves and the lower reaches of the group.

Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto arrive in no better shape. Ruben Forestello's side have lost three of their last five competitive matches and have struggled to score consistently throughout that run.

The visitors were beaten 2-1 by Instituto in their most recent outing, a result that extended a difficult stretch for a team that has won just once from their last five games. Holding Belgrano on their own ground would represent a meaningful result given their current trajectory.

Belgrano's own record at home offers some encouragement, though their inability to convert draws into wins has cost them ground on the sides above them. A clean win here is close to a necessity if they want to stay relevant in the group standings.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Belgrano vs Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Belgrano vs Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Belgrano head into this match under Ricardo Zielinski, though no probable lineup, injury, or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto are managed by Ruben Forestello, and similarly, no confirmed lineup or fitness concerns have been listed at this stage. Further squad news is expected ahead of the match.

Form

Belgrano have managed one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five competitive matches, scoring four goals and conceding four across that run. Their most recent Liga Profesional outing ended 1-1 against Sarmiento on September 13, continuing a pattern of dropped points. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Huracan and 0-0 with Atletico Tucuman, while a 1-2 defeat to Defensa y Justicia and a Copa Argentina exit against Racing Club round out a difficult recent period.

Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto have taken no wins from their last five matches, drawing twice and losing three times. Their most recent game ended in a 2-1 defeat to Instituto on September 15, and they were beaten 2-0 by Sarmiento before that. Two draws against Huracan and San Lorenzo provided brief respite, but a 1-0 loss to Atletico Tucuman earlier in the run underlines how little momentum Forestello's side carry into this fixture.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Liga Profesional on March 12, 2026, when Belgrano won 1-0 away at Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Belgrano hold the stronger record, with three wins and two draws, while Estudiantes have yet to beat them in any of those meetings.

Standings

In Clausura Group B, Belgrano sit sixth while Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto are 14th, meaning the hosts have far more to play for in terms of staying in contention at the top half of the group. In Apertura Group B, Belgrano are fifth and Estudiantes are 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Belgrano vs Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: