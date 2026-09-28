UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 2 28 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Koning Boudewijnstadion

Today's game between Belgium and France will kick off at Sep 28, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Belgium vs France is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo, FS2, DirecTV Stream, and ViX. Fubo subscribers can stream the match directly through their platform, FS2 and DirecTV Stream carry the game for cable and satellite viewers, and ViX broadcasts for Spanish-language audiences.

Belgium host France at Koning Boudewijnstadion in Brussels in UEFA Nations League A Group 1, with both sides arriving off the back of contrasting opening results.

Zinedine Zidane's France edged Türkiye 1-0 in their Nations League opener, though the win came at a cost. Kylian Mbappe scored the only goal but left the camp early after sustaining a knee injury, with Zidane now set to rotate his squad for the trip to Brussels. Ousmane Dembele is expected to captain the side in Mbappe's absence.

Belgium, managed by Mark van Bommel, arrive in confident mood after a commanding 2-0 victory over Italy in Rome. Senne Lammens was outstanding in goal for the Red Devils, and Van Bommel has made clear his side will not sit back against France — attacking football is the plan regardless of the opposition.

Zidane has already put his stamp on the France setup since taking charge, imposing a media lockdown at Clairefontaine and handing opportunities to uncapped players. New call-ups Andy Diouf and Lucas Da Cunha could make their debuts on Monday evening.

The two managers have their own history. Zidane laughed off memories of being kicked by Van Bommel during their playing days, but the mood between the dugouts is expected to be competitive. France sit second in Group 1 behind Belgium, making this a top-of-the-table fixture with early group momentum at stake.

Here is everything you need to watch Belgium vs France live.

How to watch Belgium vs France with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mark van Bommel names a strong Belgium side with Senne Lammens in goal behind a back line of Nathan Ngoy, Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper, and Timothy Castagne. The midfield and attack feature Diego Moreira, Youri Tielemans, Nicolas Raskin, Dodi Lukebakio, Kevin De Bruyne, and Charles De Ketelaere, with no injuries or suspensions reported.

Zidane's projected France XI is built around Mike Maignan in goal, with Dayot Upamecano, Maxence Lacroix, Andy Diouf, and Jules Kounde in defence. Rayan Cherki, Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot, Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, and Michael Olise complete the lineup, with Dembele set to wear the captain's armband following Mbappe's early departure from the squad.

Form

Belgium come into this match in strong form, winning three of their last five games. Their most recent outing was that 2-0 win over Italy in Rome, and they also recorded victories over the USA and New Zealand during the World Cup, scoring four and five goals respectively in those fixtures. Their only defeat in the run came against Spain. Across the five matches, Belgium scored 15 goals and conceded six.

France have won three of their last five as well, though their two defeats were heavy ones. They were knocked out of the World Cup semi-finals by England in a 4-6 loss, and lost 2-0 to Spain in the quarter-finals. Before that run ended, Les Bleus beat Morocco, Paraguay, and Türkiye without conceding. France scored nine goals and conceded eight across the five-match stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

France hold the edge in recent meetings between these two sides, winning four of the last five encounters. The most recent fixture came in October 2024, when Belgium claimed a 2-1 win in Brussels in the Nations League — the only blemish on an otherwise dominant French record in the series. France won the reverse fixture that same autumn 2-0, beat Belgium 1-0 at Euro 2024, and also came out on top 3-2 in Brussels in 2021 and 1-0 in the 2018 World Cup semi-final.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Belgium BEL 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 W 2 France FRA 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 W 3 Turkiye TUR 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 L 4 Italy ITA 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Belgium currently lead UEFA Nations League A Group 1, with France in second place. Monday's fixture at Koning Boudewijnstadion is a direct meeting between the top two sides in the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Belgium vs France today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: