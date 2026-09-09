Champions League - Game Week 1 10 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Allianz Arena

Today's game between Bayern Munich and Bodoe/Glimt will kick off at Sep 10, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Bayern Munich vs Bodoe/Glimt is available to stream live in the United States on Paramount+ and ViX. Paramount+ holds exclusive English-language rights to every UEFA Champions League match this season, while ViX serves Spanish-language viewers. Details on how to access both platforms are listed below.

Bayern Munich host Bodoe/Glimt at the Allianz Arena in Munich in the UEFA Champions League. Both sides enter the fixture level on points in the standings as the group stage takes shape.

Vincent Kompany's Bayern arrive on the back of a mixed run of domestic results. A 5-1 demolition of VfB Stuttgart showed the Bavarians at their ruthless best, but a goalless draw at Schalke 04 in their most recent Bundesliga outing will have tempered expectations. The squad is stacked with quality, with Harry Kane leading the line and Michael Olise providing creativity from wide areas — a combination that continues to attract attention from Europe's elite clubs.

Kane himself remains a focal point for broader recognition this season. The England captain figures among the nominees for the 2026 Ballon d'Or and is closing in on a century of goals for the club, though competition for individual honours is fierce.

Bodoe/Glimt arrive from Norway in excellent form. Kjetil Knutsen's side have won their last five matches across all competitions, including a brace of victories over NEC Nijmegen in Champions League qualification. They are not here to make up the numbers.

For American viewers looking to watch Bayern Munich vs Bodoe/Glimt live, streaming and TV channel details are listed below.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Bodoe/Glimt with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vincent Kompany is expected to name a strong XI, with Manuel Neuer in goal behind a back four of Alphonso Davies, Min-Jae Kim, Dayot Upamecano, and Konrad Laimer. Jamal Musiala, Aleksandar Pavlovic, and Joshua Kimmich are projected to form the midfield, with Michael Olise and Luis Diaz flanking Harry Kane in attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side.

For Bodoe/Glimt, Kjetil Knutsen is set to deploy Nikita Haikin in goal, with a back four featuring Fredrik Sjoevold, Odin Luraas Bjoertuft, Fredrik Andre Bjoerkan, and Villads Nielsen. Sondre Brunstad Fet, Patrick Berg, and Sondre Auklend are named in midfield, with Ole Blomberg, Andreas Helmersen, and Jens Petter Hauge forming the attacking unit. No absences are reported for the away side at this stage.

Form

Bayern Munich have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing one. Their most recent outing ended 0-0 against Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga, while their standout result in the run was a 5-1 victory over VfB Stuttgart. They also beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the Super Cup and won 4-1 at FC Heidenheim in pre-season. Across the five matches, Bayern scored 12 goals and conceded two, reflecting a dominant attacking output.

Bodoe/Glimt have won all five of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Fredrikstad in the Eliteserien, and they beat Rosenborg 4-2 in their previous league outing. The Norwegian side also recorded back-to-back wins over NEC Nijmegen — 3-0 at home and 3-1 away — to secure their Champions League place. They have scored 15 goals and conceded four across this five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous head-to-head data is available for Bayern Munich and Bodoe/Glimt. This fixture represents a fresh meeting between the two clubs at this level.

Standings

In the UEFA Champions League, both Bayern Munich and Bodoe/Glimt are currently positioned seventh in the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayern Munich vs Bodoe/Glimt today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: