Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Allianz Arena

Today's game between Bayern Munich and Arsenal will kick off at Oct 21, 2026, 3:00 PM.

In the United States, Bayern Munich vs Arsenal is available to watch live on Paramount+, which holds exclusive English-language rights to every UEFA Champions League match. Spanish-language coverage is available via ViX. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Bayern Munich host Arsenal at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, October 21, in a Champions League league phase fixture that carries serious weight for both clubs' European ambitions this season.

Vincent Kompany's Bayern arrive at this game in mixed domestic form but with the firepower of Harry Kane leading the line. They dropped points in back-to-back Bundesliga draws before a 6-1 demolition of RB Leipzig last weekend restored some authority, and they will be eager to assert themselves on home soil.

Arsenal come into this match in strong form and with a point to prove on the continent. Mikel Arteta's side went all the way to last season's Champions League final, losing to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties in Budapest, and they have picked up where they left off — winning both of their league phase matches so far, including a 3-0 home victory over Lille.

The Gunners are without William Saliba at the back, which is a significant absence, but Ezri Konsa has spoken openly about his hunger for European glory and relishes the challenge of facing Kane. Jonathan Tah, meanwhile, has warned his Bayern teammates not to underestimate Kai Havertz, a player the German defender knows well and considers consistently dangerous at the highest level.

With Arsenal considered among the strongest sides in Europe right now and Bayern desperate to reclaim continental dominance, this is a fixture with genuine stakes. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch it live.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Kompany names a projected XI featuring Manuel Neuer in goal, with a back four of Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, and Alphonso Davies. Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic anchor midfield alongside Lennart Karl, with Luis Diaz, Ismael Saibari, and Harry Kane leading the attack. Bayern are without Jamal Musiala through injury, while Michael Olise serves a suspension.

Arteta is set to line up with David Raya in goal and a defence of Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel, and Ezri Konsa. Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice control the midfield, with Noni Madueke, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Bukayo Saka supporting Kai Havertz. Arsenal will be without Piero Hincapie, William Saliba, and Christos Tzolis through injury, with no suspensions currently listed.

Form

Bayern head into this fixture having won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a commanding 6-1 win over RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, though that followed consecutive draws — 3-3 against Viking in the Champions League and 2-2 with Augsburg in the league. Across those five games, Bayern have scored 19 goals, though the defensive record shows some vulnerability.

Arsenal's last five matches tell a story of consistent winning. The Gunners have won four and lost one, with the only defeat a 3-0 reverse against Brighton in September. Since then, they have beaten Ipswich in the Carabao Cup, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, and Lille 3-0 in the Champions League. That run of form places them among the more reliable sides in Europe at this stage of the season.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in November 2025, when Arsenal beat Bayern Munich 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium in the Champions League league phase. Before that, the sides met in the 2023-24 Champions League quarter-finals, with Bayern winning 1-0 at the Allianz Arena before a 2-2 draw at the Emirates sent Arsenal out on aggregate. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Bayern hold three wins to Arsenal's one, with one draw.

Standings

In the current Champions League league phase, Bayern Munich sit tenth and Arsenal seventh, with both clubs still working to establish their positions in the standings ahead of the knockout rounds.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: