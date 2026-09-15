Europa League - Game Week 1 16 Sept 2026 - 15:00 BayArena

Today's game between Bayer Leverkusen and NK Celje will kick off at Sep 16, 2026, 3:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Bayer Leverkusen vs NK Celje in the United States are listed below.

Bayer Leverkusen host NK Celje at the BayArena in Leverkusen in the Europa League, with Carles Martinez's side looking to make an early statement in the competition.

Leverkusen head into this fixture off the back of a mixed run in the Bundesliga. Their most recent league outing ended in a 2-2 draw against Augsburg, though they put in a dominant display the week prior with a 4-0 win over Union Berlin.

The German side have shown they can click into gear, and European nights at the BayArena tend to bring out a different level of focus from the squad.

Celje arrive in far less settled form. Vitor Campelos's side have lost three of their last four matches in the Slovenian Prva Liga, and they were knocked out of Champions League qualification by Slovan Bratislava in late August.

The Slovenian visitors will need to be at their very best to compete with a Leverkusen outfit that, on their day, can be ruthless at home.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs NK Celje live.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs NK Celje with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Carles Martinez has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the Europa League fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Bayer Leverkusen. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

For NK Celje, Vitor Campelos has similarly not released squad details at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the away side, and further information will be provided when available.

Form

Bayer Leverkusen have recorded two wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions, with one additional friendly win included in that run. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw at home to Augsburg in the Bundesliga, following a commanding 4-0 victory over Union Berlin. They did suffer a 3-2 defeat to Elversberg in late August, though a 4-0 DFB-Pokal win over Wehen Wiesbaden showed their capacity to dominate lower-level opposition. Across those five matches, Leverkusen scored 13 goals and conceded five.

NK Celje have won just one of their last five matches, with that sole victory a 2-0 away win against Aluminij in the Prva Liga. Their most recent result was a 2-1 home defeat to NK Bravo, and they also lost 1-2 to Slovan Bratislava in Champions League qualification. Celje have conceded in four of their last five games, scoring just six goals across that stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meeting data is available between Bayer Leverkusen and NK Celje. This fixture represents a first recorded encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

Both Bayer Leverkusen and NK Celje are currently positioned first in the Europa League standings at this early stage of the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs NK Celje today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: