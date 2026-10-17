NWSL - Game Week 26 18 Oct 2026 - 17:00

Today's game between Bay FC and Portland Thorns will kick off at Oct 18, 2026, 5:00 PM.

Bay FC vs Portland Thorns is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Bay FC host Portland Thorns in NWSL action, with both sides arriving at this fixture from contrasting recent stretches of form.

Bay FC sit 14th in the league table and will be looking to arrest a difficult run of results. Their recent performances have left them in need of points, and home advantage offers a chance to reset.

Portland Thorns come in at seventh, carrying more stability in the standings but without the consistency to feel entirely comfortable. Robert Vilahamn's side has mixed results in recent weeks, with wins and draws offset by defeats.

One notable backdrop to this fixture involves Zambian internationals competing in the NWSL who are currently caught up in 21-day quarantine requirements tied to US Ebola protocols, a situation that has created disruption across the league ahead of the post-season run-in.

For those looking to follow the action, details on how to watch Bay FC vs Portland Thorns via TV channel or live stream are listed below.

How to watch Bay FC vs Portland Thorns with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Emma Coates takes charge of Bay FC, though no confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side at this stage. Updates to the squad picture are expected closer to kick-off.

Portland Thorns are managed by Robert Vilahamn, with no injury or suspension information currently available for the away squad either. Further team news will be added as it emerges ahead of the match.

Form

Bay FC head into this match having won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five NWSL games. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-1 defeat to Kansas City Current, and they also fell 3-1 to Orlando Pride in that run. Their only win came against Racing Louisville, a 2-0 victory, while a 2-2 draw with Denver Summit FC was the other point collected. Bay FC scored seven goals across those five matches and conceded twelve.

Portland Thorns have one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five. They beat Orlando Pride 4-1 in their standout result, but a 4-2 defeat to Boston Legacy FC was their most recent outing. The Thorns drew with both Houston Dash and Chicago Stars, and lost 2-1 to Washington Spirit. Across those five matches they scored nine goals and conceded nine.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in May 2026, when Portland Thorns beat Bay FC 2-0 in an NWSL fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Portland Thorns have won three and Bay FC have won two, with the sides scoring a combined 16 goals over those encounters.

Standings

In the NWSL table, Bay FC are currently 14th while Portland Thorns sit in seventh place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bay FC vs Portland Thorns today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: