Today's game between Bay FC and North Carolina Courage will kick-off at Jul 18, 2026, 4:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Bay FC vs North Carolina Courage is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Bay FC host North Carolina Courage in an NWSL regular season fixture, with both clubs looking to shift the momentum heading into the second half of the campaign.

Bay FC sit 14th in the NWSL standings and are in need of a strong run of results. Emma Coates' side have shown they can pick up points on the road, winning 2-0 away at Racing Louisville earlier this month, but consistency at home has been harder to come by.

The Courage arrive in seventh place and carry genuine confidence after a strong stretch of form. Mak Lind's team have won four of their last five league matches, conceding just twice across that run, and they come into this game off the back of a 3-1 win over Seattle Reign FC.

Bay FC have a point to prove in front of their own supporters. The club has attracted attention this season for the quality of its squad, with young English midfielder Keira Barry drawing her first England call-up after making the move to the Bay Area — a sign of the ambition running through the club.

The head-to-head record between these two sides adds another layer of interest. The Courage have won the last two meetings, including a 1-3 result in North Carolina back in March, and Bay FC will be eager to reverse that trend on home soil.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this NWSL clash live, read on.

How to watch Bay FC vs North Carolina Courage with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bay FC are managed by Emma Coates, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. The projected XI has not been released and will be added closer to kick-off.

North Carolina Courage are led by Mak Lind, and similarly, no injury or suspension details have been confirmed at this stage. Updates to the squad news for both teams will be provided as they become available.

Form

Bay FC head into this fixture with a record of one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win away at Racing Louisville on July 11, snapping a run of three straight defeats. Before that victory, the club lost to Orlando Pride (3-1), Chicago Stars (1-0), and Portland Thorns (2-0), while drawing 2-2 with Boston Legacy FC. Bay FC scored five goals and conceded eight across those five games.

North Carolina Courage have been in strong form, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to the Washington Spirit on July 11, but before that they beat Seattle Reign FC 3-1, won away at Angel City FC and Racing Louisville, and hammered Chicago Stars 4-0. The Courage scored ten goals and conceded three across that five-game stretch.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on March 28, 2026, when North Carolina Courage beat Bay FC 3-1 at home in an NWSL regular season match. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the Courage hold the upper hand with three wins to Bay FC's two, including a 4-1 victory for North Carolina when the sides met at Bay FC's ground in October 2025. The two clubs have also shared a 1-1 draw in this run of recent meetings.

Standings

In the NWSL table, Bay FC sit 14th while North Carolina Courage are placed seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bay FC vs North Carolina Courage today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: